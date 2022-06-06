Cameron County bridge replacement to begin June 13

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a detour will be in place during a bridge replacement on Route 4001 (Old West Creek Road).

The 13-foot bridge, which spans Gillish Bliss Run, will be replaced to improve its condition from fair to good. Starting Monday, June 13, roadway flaggers will begin enforcing alternating traffic patterns. Then, on June 16, Old West Creek Road will be closed at the bridge site and a detour will be put in place.

Route 120 will be used as a detour through the project which is expected to be completed by mid-July.

During the construction, excavation, demolition of the existing box culvert and back-fill for the new box culver are set to be completed by PennDOT Cameron County Maintenance. A contractor will then set the new box culvert and perform the paving. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

The bridge was built in 1924 and carries an average of 137 vehicles each day.

