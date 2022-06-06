Green Bay Fire Leaves Eight Residents Without a Home

Louis Sebastian Kakuk, age 91, a resident of the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at this residence. Louis was born on August 16, 1930, in Two Rivers, son of the late Louis A. and Magdalen (Mandek) Kakuk. After his mother died when he was five-years old, his father remarried to his next mother Mary (Yindra) Kakuk. His middle name was derived by him naming himself after his grandfather Sebastian Mandek. Louis had an exceptionally close relationship with his maternal grandparents’ family. Louis served in the United States Army, in Korea, serving from August 1952 until his honorable discharge on July 14, 1954. On July 9, 1955, he was married to the former Jeanette A. Thielbar at Crown Point, IN. Louis was an aircraft mechanic working for Kakuk Aviation, then later he took care of the Manitowoc Company’s aircrafts at the Manitowoc County Airport.

