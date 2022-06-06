ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Fire Leaves Eight Residents Without a Home

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of ten people were displaced over the weekend after a fire in Green Bay. Crews were sent to the single-family...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

Elkhart Lake Man Charged with 2nd OWI Following Rollover Crash

An Elkhart Lake man has been charged with OWI following a rollover crash in rural Sheboygan County Wednesday evening. The 28-year-old man was driving on Highway MM near Snake Road just after 7:00 Wednesday evening, when he lost control of his vehicle, and rolled it. The vehicle came to rest...
ELKHART LAKE, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Drowning Victim Recovered

The body of a 26-year-old Sheboygan resident, presumed drown and missing since May 30th was recovered early this afternoon. Police say they were notified about 12:30 p.m. An initial investigation indicates the victim was believed to have gone into the water of the North Pier in Sheboygan’s Harbor sometime during Memorial Day.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Fire/Rescue Department Leaders Praise the Teamwork on Display During Drowning Situation

The top two officials of the Manitowoc Fire Department both praised the emergency response coordination for a drowning incident last Friday. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Russ, who began at the local department in January, spoke this week on WOMT’s Be My Guest program about the search effort in the Manitowoc harbor that ended with the body being recovered.
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
seehafernews.com

Teen Runaway in Appleton Found Safe

A 14-year-old boy who ran away from an Appleton group home has been found safe. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the teen had fled the home on June 4th and was considered endangered. They said that the teen has mental health conditions and did not have...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Tool and Manufacturing Employees Donated 38 Units of Blood

The employees and staff at Manitowoc Tool and Manufacturing took part in a blood drive yesterday. The company wanted to do its part in fixing the blood shortage the American Red Cross has been experiencing for the past couple of years. In total, 38 units of blood were collected, which...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Arrest Man Following Standoff at a Trucking Company

A Green Bay man was taken into police custody yesterday after a standoff at a trucking company. Officers arrived at JW Enterprises on Packerland Drive at around 6:40 a.m. where they encountered a man in his 50s. He reportedly was a disgruntled employee of the company and threatened to shoot...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Holy Family Memorial Maritime Marathon Returns For 10th Year

The 10th Holy Family Memorial Maritime Marathon is scheduled for this Sunday. Race Director Dave Nickels tells Seehafer News that the 26.2 mile race begins and ends at the UW-Green Bay Manitowoc campus, and follows a familiar lakefront path. “We have a lot of people who are repeat performers,” Nickels...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide, Victims Identified

The Appleton Police Department has released more information regarding their ongoing investigation into a dual death situation. They say that 35-year-old Shannon Swanson and 32-year-old Mitchell Kounelis were found dead in a home in the 600 block of West Third Street on Monday. Through their investigation, detectives determined that Kounelis...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Louis Sebastian Kakuk

Louis Sebastian Kakuk, age 91, a resident of the Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at this residence. Louis was born on August 16, 1930, in Two Rivers, son of the late Louis A. and Magdalen (Mandek) Kakuk. After his mother died when he was five-years old, his father remarried to his next mother Mary (Yindra) Kakuk. His middle name was derived by him naming himself after his grandfather Sebastian Mandek. Louis had an exceptionally close relationship with his maternal grandparents’ family. Louis served in the United States Army, in Korea, serving from August 1952 until his honorable discharge on July 14, 1954. On July 9, 1955, he was married to the former Jeanette A. Thielbar at Crown Point, IN. Louis was an aircraft mechanic working for Kakuk Aviation, then later he took care of the Manitowoc Company’s aircrafts at the Manitowoc County Airport.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

One Dead in Oconto County Following Officer-Involved Shooting

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Oconto County. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case and reports that the Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop just before 3:00 Wednesday afternoon on a vehicle driving recklessly on I-41 near Frog Pond Road. The driver...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Grotegut Dairy Farm Ready to Host 2022 Breakfast on the Farm

The annual June Dairy Month event known as Breakfast on the Farm will be taking place this weekend. This year’s Breakfast will be held that the Grotegut Dairy Farm, located south of Manitowoc at 7427 Newton Road in Newton. Roger Menke, who is with the Manitowoc County Dairy Promotion...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Senior Center to Host Food Truck Fiesta Next Week

Multiple food trucks from around the area will be outside of the Manitowoc Senior Center next week for an event called Food Truck Fiesta. Not only will those in attendance have the opportunity to try some of the best food trucks Manitowoc County has to offer, but music will also be performed by Jerry Voelker and the Jolly Gents.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Closed Motel Transitioning Into Much-Needed Housing For Northwoods

A Wisconsin man is turning an old Northwoods motel into much-needed housing in Laona. As businesses in northern Wisconsin look for workers – especially seasonal workers – people wanting to take the jobs have struggled to find a place to live. Tim Shimek says he noticed the closed...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Crash at Plymouth Racetrack Causes Cancellation of This Week’s Race

Those who had planned on watching some dirt track racing in Plymouth this weekend will have to find something else to do. During last week’s races, one of the cars was involved in a wreck, which caused it to leave the track and fly into the fencing. The driver...
seehafernews.com

City of Manitowoc to Discuss Several Items Related to Industrial Development

There are two meetings on the agenda today in the City of Manitowoc. The Industrial Development Corporation will be second floor Conference Room in City Hall at 4:00 p.m. They will start by discussing the Option and Right of First Refusal with Harvest Digital Industries, which is looking to expand into Manitowoc.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Conflict of Interest Could Delay Trial for Accused Child Murderer

A conflict of interest could cause a delay in the trial of a Kaukauna man accused of killing his children. Matthew Beyer has been charged with two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer, who were found dead in their home in February 2020.
KAUKAUNA, WI

