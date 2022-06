An Oxford Township man is in critical condition after crashing into a gravel hauler Tuesday morning at the intersection of Drahner and Lapeer Roads. According to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the 82-year-old Oxford Township resident collided with a Peterbilt tandem gravel hauler at approximately 8:36 a.m., when the driver attempted to make a left turn on Drahner Road. The driver of the gravel hauler, a 47-year-old Attica man, entered the intersection heading southbound on Lapeer Road. One of the sand-filled trailers in the gravel hauler overturned in the crash.

