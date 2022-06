NORWICH, N.Y. – The Chenango County Historical Society (CCHS) was recently awarded a donation by the Stewart’s Holiday Match program totaling $1,000. Funds go directly to support activities designed to share local history with children and families. CCHS is collaborating with other community organizations to develop additional program offerings, and Chenango County history already has been featured at several family-friendly festivities this season, including Chenango County’s Child Advocacy Center’s Hope for Healing 5K in April and the South Otselic Fishing and Heritage Day in May. Look for even more activities at other county events, such as the annual Dairy Day Celebration on June 18 at the Chenango County Fairgrounds and the Sherburne Arts Festival.

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO