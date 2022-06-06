ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fan recreates all three starters in the original art style

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

A Pokemon fan has reimagined Scarlet and Violet in the original game's art style.

Just last week, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet got a brand new trailer, complete with new creatures to capture, characters to meet, locations to explore, and more. One dedicated fan appears to have taken the new Pokemon and characters showcased for the new games and thrown them all the way back to the '90s, as revealed in the excellent footage just below.

See more

The male player character ventures through a wilderness area, followed closely behind by Fuecoco, the new fire-type starter creatures. They then encounter Sprigatito, a new grass-type Pokemon resembling a charming cat, before bumping into their female counterpart, who just so happens to be bonding with Quaxly, the water duckling starter.

The brief clip has been an absolute hit with Pokemon fans around the world, and it's not hard to see why. Every detail about the video harkens back to Pokemon of decades past, including the plump Pikachu. The original art style so many people grew up with makes for a fascinating transition project to Scarlet and Violet. Meanwhile, If you'd like to see what a more classic 3D Pokemon game would look like in the OG art style , the Twitter user has you covered there, too.

As for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet themselves though, the two brand new games from The Pokemon Company will be here later this year on November 12, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch. Oh, and each new game has a conventionally attractive new professor character for players to obsess over (and don't worry, the internet has done just that ).

Check out our complete Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PokeDex guide for a full look over all the new and old creatures alike confirmed for both the games.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Style#New Grass#Video Game#Og#The Pokemon Company
dailyphew.com

This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
PETS
Billboard

The Best Gifts for Harry Styles Fans

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Let the countdown to Harry’s House begin! Harry Styles’ third studio album will arrive on Friday (May 20), and if you’re a fan of the One Directioner-turned-solo pop star, then you’ll definitely want to peruse our list of items that loyal Styles supporters will appreciate. The “As It Was” singer’s website is packed with apparel and accessories, including merch for another...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Pokemon
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

20K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy