The city of Pasco is in litigation following 3 claims for damages that allege a hostile work environment, race discrimination and sexual harassment. 3 former city workers claim the city failed to take "timely and appropriate action" following complaints of sexual harassment to their supervisor. They claim a co-worker made inappropriate comments and physical contact such as grabbing their butts . They went on to claim they "felt sexually molested".

PASCO, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO