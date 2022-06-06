ALL-STATE SOFTBALL: West Point’s Wilkins earns 1st team honors; Addison’s Luker, Cullman’s Shannon earn All-State recognitions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its All-State Softball selections for the 2022 season this weekend and three local standouts earned recognition after phenomenal seasons. West Point ace and UAB signee Carlie Wilkins landed on Class 5A’s First Team after dominating in the circle and at the plate during her senior season to help lead the Lady Warriors to the 5A State Tournament for the first time in school history.

Nearby in Addison, Lady Bulldogs outfielder Anna Grace Luker was putting up big numbers at the plate and she caps off her senior season with 2A All-State Second Team honors. The third local to earn recognition this weekend was Cullman’s Haley Shannon. Shannon was awarded with an honorable mention in Class 6A and was a constant in the leadoff spot for the Bearcats this season. The junior also helped lead the black & gold on a stellar North Regional Tournament run that included a win over top-ranked Hartselle.

The ASWA names a Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, Hitter of the Year and Coach of the Year in each class. Miss Softball and the Super All-State team, regardless of class, will be announced at the ASWA annual banquet on June 12 in Birmingham.

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.

P: Makinley Turner, Thorsby, So.

P: KG Favors, Orange Beach, Fr.

P: Justine Henderson, Orange Beach, Fr.

C: Marisa West, Leroy, Sr.

IF: Talee Sims, Randolph County, So.

IF: Karlee Holcomb, Pisgah, Sr.

IF: Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Sr.

IF: BG Braswell, Sumiton Chr., Sr.

OF: Makinley Traylor, Ider, 8th

OF: Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Jr.

OF: Lila Kate Wheeler, Pisgah, Sr.

UTL: Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Sr.

UTL: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton, Jr.

DH: Jadyn Foster, Sand Rock, Jr.

DH: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, 8th

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Abbey Steward, Spring Garden, Sr.

P: Lexi Key, Randolph County, So.

P: EllaGrace Hood, Sand Rock, Jr.

P: Emellie Hamilton, Southeastern, Fr.

C: Virginia Edgeworth, Lamar County, Jr.

IF: Brantlee Wortham, Randolph County, So.

IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, Fr.

IF: Lindsey Burnett, Thorsby, Sr.

IF: Campbell Newell, Leroy, Jr.

OF: Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long, So.

OF: Anna Grace Luker, Addison, Sr.

OF: Chaluncie Denny, Randolph County, Jr.

UTL: Laura Leigh Wheeler, Sulligent, Sr.

UTL: Sydni Carpenter, Southeastern, So.

DH: Madeline Thompson, Lamar County, Jr.

DH: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Taylor Cameron, Tharptown, Sr.

C: Emma Kate Wright, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.

IF: Lela Beck, Vincent, Jr.

IF: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Chr., Fr.

OF: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, Fr.

OF: Krystin Kennell, Orange Beach, Sr.

UTL: Addie Walker, Falkville, Sr.

UTL: Marleshia Berry, Clarke County, Jr.

DH: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, 8th

DH: Mattie Grace Heath, Ariton, Jr.

Class 2A Player of the Year

Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible

Class 2A Pitcher of the Year

Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill

Class 2A Hitter of the Year

Marisa West, Leroy

Class 2A Coach of the Year

Holly Matson, Thorsby

CLASS 5A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Taniyah Brown, Brewbaker Tech, Jr.

P: Rylee Gattis, Alexandria, Sr.

P: Aubrey Gunter, Hayden, So.

P: Belle Sheffield, Satsuma, Fr.

C: McKenzie Cain, Charles Henderson, Sr.

IF: Ansley Armstrong, Hayden, Jr.

IF: Emmorie Burke, Boaz, Jr.

IF: Becca Benton, Hayden, Sr.

IF: Belle Haynes, Tallassee, Sr.

OF: Taylor Rogers, Moody, Fr.

OF: Carlie Wilkins, West Point, Sr.

OF: Chloe Baynes, Tallassee, Sr.

UTL: Hayden Andrews, Satsuma, Jr.

UTL: Madison Sawyer, Satsuma, Fr.

DH: Kensley Wesley, Shelby County, Sr.

DH: Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Sr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: MacKinley Portillo, Douglas, Jr.

P: Bronwyn Borden, Brewer, Jr.

P: Aubrey Allen, Elmore County, Sr.

P: Shellie Littlefield, Rehobeth, Sr.

C: Charlotte Phillips, John Carroll, Sr.

IF: Paci Clark, Shelby County, Jr.

IF: Zoie Galloway, Leeds, Sr.

IF: Avary Lumpkin, Tallassee, Sr.

IF: Anna Catherine Segrest, Elmore County, Jr.

OF: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll, So.

OF: Bo Riley, Ardmore, Sr.

OF: Jill Cockrell, Alexandria, So.

UTL: Gracie Alberson, Rehobeth, Jr.

UTL: Lillie Stagner, Faith Academy, Fr.

DH: Abby Summerford, Brewer, Fr.

DH: Lilly Werling, Cordova, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Ella Singletary, Ardmore, Jr.

P: Jacey Moore, Russellville, So.

C: Amaya Green, East Limestone, Fr.

C: Khamiyah Brown, Brewbaker Tech, Jr.

IF: Breia Rusk, Brewer, Fr.

IF: Annie Gregory, John Carroll, So.

OF: Vada Willmore, Sardis, 8th

OF: Sydnee Reaves, Central-Clay, Sr.

UTL: Sara Vinson, Marbury, Sr.

UTL: Antonia Henderson, Ramsay, Jr.

DH: Brooke Royster, Tallassee, Jr.

DH: Mackenzie Smith, Elmore County, Sr.

Class 5A Player of the Year

Rylee Gattis, Alexandria

Class 5A Pitcher of the Year

Rylee Gattis, Alexandria

Class 5A Hitter of the Year

Ansley Armstrong, Hayden

Class 5A Coach of the Year

Jill Dowd, Hayden

CLASS 6A

FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Emily Simon, Athens, Sr.

P: Cam Bailey, Helena, Sr.

P: Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle, So.

P: Mya Holt, Wetumpka, So.

C: Anna Carder, Athens, Sr.

IF: Karsi Lentz, Hartselle, Sr.

IF: Marlie Giles, Chilton County, Sr.

IF: Gracie Dees, Saraland, Fr.

IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, So.

OF: Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle, Sr.

OF: Lexie Bennett, Scottsboro, Sr.

OF: Maia Townsend, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.

UTL: Natalie Snow, Gardendale, Sr.

UTL: Willesha Lang, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.

DH: Makalyn Kyser, Springville, Sr.

DH: AJ Kramer, Fort Payne, Jr.

SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE

P: Chelisa Newsome, Robertsdale, Jr.

P: Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin County, Fr.

P: Katlyan Dulaney, Pell City, Sr.

P: Bella Bullington, Springville, So.

C: Brityan Godfrey, Hartselle, Fr

IF: Ashlynn Campbell, Wetumpka, Jr.

IF: Mariah Bazile, Hazel Green, Jr.

IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, So.

IF: Alyssa Hastings, Buckhorn, Jr.

OF: Keara Hall, Calera, So.

OF: Presley Lively, Helena, So.

OF: Raegan Wall, Hazel Green, So.

UTL: Macey Herren, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.

UTL: Macey Pierce, Chilton County, Fr.

DH: Bre Hughes, Saraland, So.

DH: Lily Livingston, Arab, Fr.

HONORABLE MENTION

P: Katie Simon, Athens, Sr.

P: Emma Deason, Chilton County, Sr.

C: Bella Holliday, Helena, Sr.

C: Emma Weatherford, Baldwin County, Jr.

IF: Evi Edwards, Pell City, Sr.

IF: Ashlyn Burns, Oxford, So.

OF: Haley Shannon, Cullman, Jr.

OF: Katie Hastings, Buckhorn, Fr.

UTL: Taylor Harris, Benjamin Russell, Sr.

UTL: Markaylee Talton, Paul Bryant, Jr.

DH: Jordan Douglas, Calera, Jr.

DH: Cara Larimore, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.

Class 6A Player of the Year

Emily Simon, Athens

Class 6A Pitcher of the Year

Emily Simon, Athens

Class 6A Hitter of the Year

Karsi Lentz, Hartselle

Class 6A Coach of the Year

Travis Barnes, Athens

