Injuries Reported in Truck Crash on Eastbound I-580 in Livermore

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in the Livermore area reported a big rig crash with injuries on I-580 on the afternoon of Friday, June 3, 2022. The incident took place around 11:40 a.m. along eastbound Interstate 580 near the Vasco Road offramp. Details on the Big Rig Crash on I-580 in the Livermore...

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist Struck By SUV That Rolled Into Wrong Lanes On I-580 Near Tracy

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A motorcyclist had to be flown to the hospital after an SUV driver rolled over into the wrong lanes along Interstate 580 and struck both the rider and a tractor-trailer. California Highway Patrol says, around 5:30 a.m. Friday, an SUV heading eastbound just west of Corral Hollow Road in the Tracy area drove into the center divide. Exactly why the driver went into the divide is unclear, but the SUV soon overturned into the westbound lanes. Officers say the SUV soon collided with a motorcyclist that was headed westbound. Both the SUV and motorcyclist then collided with a tractor-trailer. The motorcyclist and the SUV driver both suffered major injuries in the crash. Traffic was slow through the area early Friday morning
TRACY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Winters ATV Fatal Accident Kills Two Teenagers

Accident Near Margaret Lane Occurs When ATV Exits the Roadway. A fatal accident near Winters in Solano County occurred on June 9 and claimed the lives of two teenagers when their quad ATV exited the roadway and struck a tree. The fatal accident occurred near Margaret and Holes Lane around 4:15 in the afternoon. Three teenagers were riding on the ATV when the accident occurred and were all ejected in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The third teenager involved in the ATV accident suffered minor injuries. The CHP is investigating the accident to determine how it occurred.
WINTERS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Knickerbocker Drive in Stockton Area

Stockton PD reported a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian on West Lane in the early morning of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The fatal pedestrian accident was said to have occurred in the area of Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane at approximately 4:45 p.m. Preliminary Information on the Fatal Pedestrian...
STOCKTON, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Mission Boulevard [Fremont, CA]

FREMONT, CA (June 10, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a pedestrian crash on Mission Boulevard. The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m., near the Sullivan Underpass. Reports indicate that a vehicle struck the pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, the driver pulled over to...
FREMONT, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Drunk Driving in Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash

Drunk driving is suspected in a Sacramento two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 9. The collision occurred on the Hornet Drive on-ramp to westbound US 50 at around 7:28 in the morning. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the on-ramp was blocked to traffic, however, the vehicles were moved to the right-hand side.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Crash Reported on Mountain View Road in Stanislaus County

Authorities in Stanislaus County reported a big rig crash on Mountain View Road on the afternoon of Thursday, June 9, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have occurred at approximately 12:50 p.m. and involved three vehicles. Preliminary Details on Big Rig Crash on Mountain View Road. The California Highway...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Antelope Road Onramp From I-80 Closed After Deadly Crash

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A deadly crash has an Interstate 80 onramp in Citrus Heights closed on Friday morning. ***Traffic Alert*** CHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash on the Antelope Rd overpass to WB80 on ramp! Heavy traffic in area! On Ramp closed. ⁦@GoodDayTraffic⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@allyaredas⁩ #motorcyclecrash pic.twitter.com/bprnnXkZFl — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 10, 2022 California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 9 a.m. and involved a motorcycle. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. The westbound I-80 onramp at Antelope Road is now closed due to the crash. No estimated time of reopening has been given.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident on Main Street and Morgan Road in Modesto Area

Officials reported a truck accident on Morgan Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The big rig crash was said to have occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of West Main Street and North Morgan Street in the Modesto area. Details on the Truck Accident Reported...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injury Car Accident on State Route 99 in San Joaquin County

Officials reported a traffic collision with major injury on SR-99 on the morning of Monday, June 6, 2022. The car accident took place around 4:50 a.m. on northbound State Route 99 near the Armstrong Road offramp. Details on the Major Injury Traffic Collision on SR-99 The California Highway Patrol revealed...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries in Auburn Solo Vehicle Crash

A solo vehicle crash caused major injuries to the driver in Auburn on June 5. The accident happened along eastbound I-80 just west of the Elm Avenue off-ramp. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported the driver of a Chevy Silverado lost control of their pickup, which went off the roadway and down an embankment on the right-hand side and overturned.
AUBURN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 280 [Hillsborough, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Black Mountain Road. According to the report, the fatal collision happened around 4:23 p.m. near the Black Mountain Road off-ramp. Initially, a solo-vehicle crash caused the man to be stuck in the center divider, CHP Officer Art Montiel said. Afterward, a vehicle struck and killed the...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Jack Tone Road and SR-120 Near Stockton

Officials reported a fatality after a motorcycle collision on SR-120 near the Stockton area on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The incident took place on State Route 120 and Jack Tone Road at approximately 2:10 p.m. Details on the Motorcycle Collision Fatality Reported on SR-120 The California Highway...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Large Fire In Downtown Stockton Prompts Massive Response From Fire Department

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Firefights responded to a large fire at an abandoned building early Friday morning. The active downtown Stockton fire off Weber Avenue and California Avenue prompted a massive response from fire crews. Initially, firefighters were kept at a distance because it was too dangerous to go inside the building. The cause of the fire is unknown; at this time, no injuries have been reported. We will continue to update this story.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Teens Killed In ATV Crash In Solano County Were Winters High School Students

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – An ATV crash in Solano County involving three boys ended with two of them dying. Winters High School confirmed Friday that the two boys who died in the crash were students there. They were identified as Noah Lichwa and Michael Bazan, both 14. California Highway Patrol says the three boys were riding the ATV Thursday afternoon when they crashed into a tree on Margaret Lane near Winters. Two of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene. The third, age 15, was not seriously hurt. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Caltrans Worker

Fleeing Driver Arrested in Deadly Accident Involving Caltrans Worker. A Caltrans worker was killed on June 3 near Vacaville by a hit-and-run driver, who was later apprehended by authorities. The accident occurred along west I-80 near Lagoon Valley Road around 10:00 a.m, where the Caltrans employee was working, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The woman who was killed was identified by Caltrans as Quandra McGadney, 51. She had been working for Caltrans since 2018, however, had worked as a public servant for the state for 18 years. A young daughter and two sisters are left behind.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Arrest Suspected Driver Of Deadly Yuba City Hit-And-Run

YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A man is in custody accused of being the driver in a Yuba City hit-and-run that left a woman dead last month, authorities said Thursday. Brian Keeney, 39, of Rio Oso in Sutter County, was arrested in Elk Grove and transported to the Sutter County Jail. He faces charges related to the hit-and-run. On the day of the collision, the Yuba City Police Department released a photo of the suspect vehicle that was taken as it left the scene of the hit-and-run. On Thursday, investigators said an alert citizen spotted the car in a tow yard. The car had been burned, though, investigators were still able to retrieve evidence and later identify Keeney as the driver of the vehicle, police said. On May 19, a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by the vehicle. She later died at Adventist Rideout Hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle 5 Acre Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch

On Thursday, Contra Costa County Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a column of smoke along Highway 4 on the City of Antioch and City of Oakley border. The call came in at 11:11 am which at that point the fire was just 1/2 acre and sending a large column of smoke into the air. The fire was located along Highway 4 near the Laurel exit and in vegetation near where the new roads being built.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: 2 arrested for DUI after fatal SF motorcycle crash closes Highway 101 connector ramps

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A motorcyclist died early Tuesday and two suspected DUI drivers were arrested in two multi-vehicle crashes that shutdown a pair of Highway 101 connector ramps in San Francisco Tuesday morning.The fatal incident tied up two freeway ramps and mired traffic in San Francisco for about five hours, triggering a massive traffic backup on the Bay Bridge headed into the city.According to the California Highway Patrol, units responded to reports of a crash on the US-101 southbound to I-80 eastbound elevated connector ramp that involved a Nissan sedan. The car was stopped blocking one of the...
CBS Sacramento

Man Suspected Of Killing Wife In Stockton Arrested After Running Stop Sign In Nebraska

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say the man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton has now been arrested. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and were still looking for him. He was considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Munguia was arrested the night before in Sidney, Neb. after he allegedly ran a stop sign. A records check on him alerted local police about the warrant he had out for his arrest. Munguia is now awaiting extradition back to San Joaquin County.
STOCKTON, CA

