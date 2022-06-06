ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

The San Diego County Fair returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds Wednesday!

News 8 KFMB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA much-beloved tradition for San Diegans returns...

www.cbs8.com

campsnearme.art

San Elijo State Beach Camping

San Elijo State Beach Campground California San Elijo State Beach Overview San Elijo State Beach campground has 165 campsites on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in northern San Diego County. Just next to Cardiff State Beach is a San Elijo State Beach which has a state-run campground. Moonlight Beach...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Some San Diego Residents making Changes Due to High Gas Prices

SAN DIEGO - The high gas prices are definitely causing some San Diego County residents to make some changes, including ditching the gas-powered car for an all-electric one. Kevin Hopkins tells NBC7 he only spends about $15 to $18 to charge his Tesla. “Prior to buying this car, I was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego County, CA
KCET

8 Car-Free Vacation Destinations on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner line is a 351-mile rail route from San Luis Obispo to San Diego — passing through Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles and Orange Counties along the way, much of the time hugging the Southern California coastline. Even better? Many of the Amtrak train stations along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

San Diego’s Best Free Summer Concerts for Families

Jam with the fam with the return of San Diego’s summer concert scene. There are tons of FREE outdoor family-friendly music fests where you can boogie down all over town. Let the kids stay up late and enjoy a sunset picnic while music fills the open air. Read on for our guide to concerts in your neighborhood and create new summertime rituals with the entire family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

‘gO’side’ Electric Shuttle Pilot Program Launches in Downtown Oceanside

An electric vehicle shuttle pilot program serving downtown Oceanside will officially begin operations on Monday, June 13. The “gO’side” five-passenger electric shuttles will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Shuttles can be hailed via the “Ride Circuit” smartphone app and choosing “Oceanside” as the location, or by flagging down a shuttle in an area that is safe to stop for passenger boarding.
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

California Primary Election: Update on Chula Vista Mayor's Race

The next release of unofficial results Thursday evening showed John McCann still ahead in the city's officially nonpartisan mayoral race with 31.54% of the vote, according to the county Registrar of Voters website. McCann, a Republican, had garnered 9,668 votes by Thursday night. Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, was in second...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Fireworks Show returns to Mission Bay for first time in a decade

MISSION BAY (KUSI) – The once annual July 3rd fireworks show over Mission Bay hasn’t happened since 2012, but it is returning this summer. After a decade without the show, San Diegans can return to Mission Bay to celebrate America’s Birthday. The Mission Bay Yacht Club raised...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Longtime VC horsewoman passes

The Roadrunner has learned that former Valley Center resident Dorothy Christensen died recently in Idaho. Dorothy Christensen was born on August 14, 1941. She was an active Realtor in San Diego County for most of her life. Christensen was a horse woman. She was active with the Valley Center Vaqueros...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
CBS 8

‘Here we go again’: San Diego COVID experts react to recent wave

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A surge in COVID cases hitting San Diego County has public health experts worried that a rise in hospitalizations and deaths could be on the way. The Omicron variants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1, which are even more contagious than the variant that caused a winter surge in the U.S., are responsible for the recent increase in cases across the county — rivaling numbers seen in the Delta wave late last summer. For example, confirmed cases surpassed 1,500 per day for three days straight in late May.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

