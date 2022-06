There’s a new scoop shop coming to the space right next door to Flour Girl & Flame at 8125 W. National Ave. in West Allis. Behind the new shop – which will be filled with treats from a variety of local ice cream brands – is Chef Dana Spandet, the co-owner of Flour Girl & Flame, who says she’s been eyeing up the property since she moved into the neighborhood. So when the building became available, she says the wheels started turning with regard to how to best utilize it.

