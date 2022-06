The following is an announcement from the office of the Mayor of Saline:. Mayor Brian Marl will be hosting his upcoming senior conference on Friday, August 12, 2022. “I can scarcely believe, this will be my 9th Saline Senior Conference, I started this event in 2012, before I was even elected Mayor,” said Marl. “As always, I’m confident that this will be a great event – with good food, valuable information, robust conversation, and plenty of time for socializing and visiting with good friends.”

