On Wednesday, they got the result they were looking for. Stamford Public Schools Superintendent Tamu Lucero announced that the district would no longer require staff at Westhill High School and Stamford High School to implement a block schedule known as the “hybrid four-by-four,” but would rather have both schools operate under the “A/B” block schedule that has been in use for years at the district’s smallest high school, the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO