ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline across the...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

314 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

Maine (WABI) - 314 newly recorded cases of coronavirus according to the Maine CDC. Another Mainer died with COVID, a resident of York Coumty. Meanwhile, 2,374 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Thursday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maine continue to decline. The Maine CDC...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine makes way to Orono

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Law Enforcement on the run Friday afternoon. They weren’t after a suspect, but carrying a torch. The Law Enforcement Torch Run Maine started on Tuesday. The torch for Special Olympics Maine making its way through the state on the way to Orono for this weekend’s...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Gun Safety Coalition hosting Giveback Day on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Gun Safety Coalition will host a gun giveback day across the state Saturday from 10a.m. to 2pm. The program aims for people to safely dispose of their unwanted or unused firearms and ammunition. There will be gun safety information as well. The initiative started...
WSBS

MA Residents Should Be Concerned Over This Rare but Fatal Tick Virus

Residents all around Massachusetts and Berkshire County are getting pumped up as summer vacation is almost officially here. Sure, we like to kick off the season early as the unofficial start is on Memorial Day weekend. However, from Memorial Day until the end of June, many children are still in school. It's when the kids officially get out of school for the season that families can really embrace summer together by playing outside, camping, swimming, fishing, going on vacations and enjoying everything that summer especially Massachusetts and Berkshire County summers have to offer.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Coronavirus
wabi.tv

UPDATED- 319 new COVID cases, no additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline across the state. The Maine CDC says 139 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 14 from Tuesday. Nineteen people are in critical care. Five people are on ventilators. That’s down three. 319 new coronavirus cases were...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Hospital#The Maine Cdc
wabi.tv

Maine offshore wind contract could hike rates, advocate says

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine official who is responsible for representing the interests of utility consumers has voiced concerns that an offshore wind electricity supply contract could add to residents’ power bills. The developers of the offshore wind research array want Maine to approve a 20-year electricity...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Gov. Mills unveils plan to improve Maine State Parks

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - Upgrades are coming to many of Maine’s State Parks - an investment worth $50 million. “Our parks give so much to all of us so it’s important that we have the resources to be the best stewards that we can be for these important places,” said DACF Commissioner Amanda Beal.
CAMDEN, ME
WSBS

Get the Best Maine Lobster Rolls at This Massachusetts Brewery

Warmer temperatures have finally hit Massachusetts and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course the food. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer or even drive to Maine, to enjoy a taste of summer. BONUS: There's beer!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wabi.tv

Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, set new record

BANGOR, Maine (WABI)- Gas prices continue to climb in Maine, setting another record Friday. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the state now sits at $5.05. That’s seven cents higher than the national average, which both AAA and Gasbuddy report is now $4.98. That’s...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Not All Cash Will Be Accepted at This Maine Corner Store

It's almost Summer, you know what that means. The sun is out and ready to make us sweat. Lets be honest, no one really likes sweat. Even holding hands with someone in the summertime isn't always that pleasant. Sweat gets in every nook and cranny; honestly, some of the worst...
wabi.tv

Mainers can now pay driver’s license reinstatement fees online

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Driver’s license reinstatement fees can now be paid online in Maine. Previously, Mainers had to pay the fees by mail, over the phone, or in person - all of which will still be accepted. The new technology is part of several modernization efforts in the...
MAINE STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont man steals Dartmouth shuttle bus

Lebanon, NH — On Wednesday, a shuttle bus parked outside of the Emergency Department of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was stolen. Lebanon Police and surrounding agencies were informed of the theft, and the bus was located traveling on Interstate-91 in Vermont. Vermont authorities tried to stop the vehicle, however, were unable to. Shortly after, the bus was located but had been abandoned.
LEBANON, NH
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of June 9

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested two people June 3 in Lincoln in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in Township 8, north of Danforth, on May 29. Troopers Keith York, Jake Ferland, Josh Lander and officers from Troop E arrested Rian Moore, 35, of Danforth on charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy