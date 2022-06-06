Rockford man charged after police find gun in his car
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Quandarius Herron, 26, was arrested Friday after police say they found an unloaded gun in his car.
Rockford Police conducted a traffic stop at 6:10 p.m. in the area of S. Central and Michigan Avenues and said they found the gun inside the vehicle.
Herron was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and various traffic offenses.
He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.
