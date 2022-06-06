ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man charged after police find gun in his car

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Quandarius Herron, 26, was arrested Friday after police say they found an unloaded gun in his car.

Rockford Police conducted a traffic stop at 6:10 p.m. in the area of S. Central and Michigan Avenues and said they found the gun inside the vehicle.

Herron was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and various traffic offenses.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

