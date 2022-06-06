Fall Football Breakdown: MSU's quarterbacks

Police are looking for three males suspected of destroying property in East Lansing. On May 11, the city posted images of the suspects on its Instagram.East Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the individuals in the pictures. "ELPD needs your help identifying three male subjects who were seen downtown EL destroying property. If you know these subjects, please contact ELPD to help solve this case. You can remain anonymous if you wish to do so," ELPD said on Facebook.The individuals' faces were captured on security footage behind the Divison Street parking structure, walking along Albert Street.If you know the individuals, please contact ELPD at (517) 351-4220.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO