ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Fall Football Breakdown: MSU's quarterbacks

By Sam Sklar
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bUbx_0g20tthN00

Michigan State Football returned to Spartan Stadium for the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022. redshirt sophomore quarterback Noah Kim (14) was one of the three revolving backups for redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne (10).

Comments / 0

Related
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan State adds Clarkson's Mike Towns to Nightingale's coaching staff

Head coach Adam Nightingale has added another person to his coaching staff.Clarkson associate head coach Mike Towns has joined the staff as an assistant coach, linking with associate head coach Jared DeMichiel as a hire by Nightingale. Towns spent the last three seasons as an associate head coach at Clarkson, where he helped guide the Golden Knights to a 55-25-13 record. Before that, he spent five years with American International College and had a hand in the revival of the struggling program. "Mike is another great addition to our staff who has recruited and developed talented players and quality student-athletes that have...
EAST LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
The State News, Michigan State University

EL Farmer's Market opening day provides shopping, live music and storytelling

Summertime in East Lansing means the return of the city's farmer's market. Opening day of The East Lansing Farmer's Market, or ELFM, 2022 season was June 5. The market takes place every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Valley Court Park and runs through Oct. 30.  Opening day brought shopping, live music and activities to the park for visitors to enjoy. East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon performed a ceremonial ringing of the market bell to commence the season's opening. The first 100 customers also received a free ELFM tote bag. Before opening day, market manager Karla Forrest-Hewitt said she looked...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Employees, students disciplined due to non-compliance with vaccine directives

MSU students and employees who weren't compliant with the COVID-19 vaccine directive have been disciplined, MSU deputy spokesperson Dan Olsen said.More than 500 employees were terminated, but more than 90% of those were temporary on-call employees. Only 28 permanent employees were terminated due to non-compliance with the directive."Here in (university communications), we may use a temp on-call to do some freelance writing for us and it may be a year or two before we need to use them again," Olsen said. "(The majority) are folks who aren't working on a regular basis for the university."  A total of 88 students...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan-based artist creates new East Lansing mural to honor Dr. Robert L. Green

Spartans will spot a new mural when on Albert Avenue. Painted above the entrance/exit of the Division Street Garage on Albert Avenue, "First Class" by Michigan-based artist Ndubisi Okoye honors the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Robert L. Green through depictions of his fight for equality. The mural features a portrait of Green with objects significant to his life surrounding him - his historic East Lansing home; a tennis ball, in reference to his work with Arthur Ashe in South Africa to help end apartheid; a football, relating to his time working with athletes in the Big Ten and advocacy for...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

UNTF negotiates tentative agreement to contract with MSU

The Union of Non-Tenure Track Faculty, or UNTF, has negotiated contract terms with MSU and created a 2022-2026 Collective Bargaining Agreement to share with union members.This agreement summarizes the agreements reached with MSU and is tentative, pending ratification from UNTF members.UNTF President Kate Birdsall calls this a "historic win" for the union."I have spent two years cultivating relationships across this campus, not necessarily as a way of getting us to a good place for bargaining, but because collaboration is how we get things done around here," Birdsall said. "And that really, I think, paid off." Dues-paying UNTF members have until...
EAST LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man set on fire, suffers severe burns due to debt, sheriff says

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for setting another man on fire due to a debt owed. The sheriff held a press conference on Monday to discuss this and two other case. In this case in Pontiac, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they were called around 6:45 p.m. on Friday to Huron Street after a man was set on fire.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Michigan State Football#American Football#College Football
The State News, Michigan State University

Simone Biles, other Olympians, survivors file federal claims against FBI for mishandling of Nassar investigation

Ninety more women have joined in filing federal claims against the FBI for the mishandling of its investigation into sexual abuse by ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar, according to an AP News report.Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman are among the 90 women seeking over $1 billion in damages under the Federal Tort Claims Act, which enables people who have been harmed by negligent or wrongful actions of the federal government to seek redress.The group joins 13 other survivors who on April 20 filed separate claims against the FBI for negligent failure to investigate Nassar's sexual abuse allegations. Two...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing becomes home to Michigan's first 'Playa Bowls' restaurant

Playa Bowls is a New Jersey-based restaurant founded by Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor, which multiplied into more than 140 stores nationwide. The restaurants offer acai, smoothies, smoothie bowls, oatmeal bowls, coffee, cold-pressed juices, etc.And now, it's coming to East Lansing.Lansing resident Diana Spencer is from New Jersey, so she was familiar with Playa Bowls before moving to Michigan in 2020. Once she moved, she said she noticed some smoothie shops, but nothing tasted as good to her as Playa Bowls. This year, she anticipates opening her addition to the stores, making herself a franchisee at 225 E. Grand River...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Do you know them? ELPD needs help identifying property destruction suspects

Police are looking for three males suspected of destroying property in East Lansing. On May 11, the city posted images of the suspects on its Instagram.East Lansing Police Department is asking for help identifying the individuals in the pictures. "ELPD needs your help identifying three male subjects who were seen downtown EL destroying property. If you know these subjects, please contact ELPD to help solve this case. You can remain anonymous if you wish to do so," ELPD said on Facebook.The individuals' faces were captured on security footage behind the Divison Street parking structure, walking along Albert Street.If you know the individuals, please contact ELPD at (517) 351-4220.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
401
Followers
240
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy