Fall Football Breakdown: MSU's quarterbacks

Playa Bowls is a New Jersey-based restaurant founded by Robert Giuliani and Abby Taylor, which multiplied into more than 140 stores nationwide. The restaurants offer acai, smoothies, smoothie bowls, oatmeal bowls, coffee, cold-pressed juices, etc.And now, it's coming to East Lansing.Lansing resident Diana Spencer is from New Jersey, so she was familiar with Playa Bowls before moving to Michigan in 2020. Once she moved, she said she noticed some smoothie shops, but nothing tasted as good to her as Playa Bowls. This year, she anticipates opening her addition to the stores, making herself a franchisee at 225 E. Grand River...
