Two bodies and a gun found in Texas woods. Police believe it may be a missing couple

The discovery of one body led to another nearby, locked in the trunk of a car abandoned in the Texas woods, police say.

Roman Forest police received a call at 10:23 a.m. local time on Sunday, June 5, after men riding ATVs came across the scene, police told KHOU.

In a wooded area, not far from the road, officers found a body “in the late stages of decomposition,” the Roman Forest Police Department said in a news release. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was brought in to assist in the investigation.

Officers found another body in the trunk of a car. Investigators say the car belongs to the first individual.

The woman in the trunk “is thought to be” 19-year-old Madison Megan Leach, police said. Leach was reported missing and was last seen on May 23.

Megan Madison Leach was last seen on May 23. Roman Forest Police Department.

A gun laid on the ground behind the car, police told Fox 26.

“Preliminary identification leads us to believe these are the bodies of the couple that was reported missing,” the release said, though the other body has not been positively identified yet.

The remains have been handed over to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding these deaths are under investigation, and our hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased,” police said.

