ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gareth Southgate tells England that Germany and Brazil are 'still the benchmark' in international football as he claims the Three Lions' memorable win over their old rivals at Euro 2020 last summer was 'overlooked'

By Mark Mann-bryans, Press Association
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Gareth Southgate insists Germany remain a benchmark in world football as he prepares his England side for their Nations League meeting in Munich.

The Three Lions will be upbeat about the chances of recording victory in just their third ever competitive fixture away to Germany, having got the better of their old foes with a 2-0 last-16 win at Euro 2020 last summer.

Germany have appointed a new boss since then in the shape of former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick - who had previously worked as a coach under previous national team manager Joachim Low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TstW2_0g20tb3X00
England boss Gareth Southgate insists Germany remain a benchmark in world football
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKMt7_0g20tb3X00
Germany have appointed a new boss in Hansi Flick (centre) since their Euro 2020 exit

They are unbeaten in Flick's first 10 games at the helm and Southgate believes they continue to be one of the top national teams in the world.

'For me, Germany and Brazil are still the benchmark in terms of countries that have regularly and consistently won tournaments,' he said on the eve of the meeting at the Allianz Arena.

'In some respects the result in the summer was overlooked, I'm not sure why - the quality of the (Germany) team was still very high, World Cup winners everywhere, Champions League winners everywhere, so really experienced at those big occasions.

Southgate continued: 'Even when everyone talks about the 5-1 here (in 2001), they ended up in the World Cup final on the back of that qualifying campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2omHAb_0g20tb3X00
Southgate believes they and Brazil continue to be among the top national teams in the world

'So, you have to respect what they've been as a country and what they are as a country in footballing terms.

'That mentality is what we're trying to create - we've got to keep trying to get to latter stages of competitions. Games like (Tuesday) are brilliant for us - that's exactly the kind of test we need.'

Asked about how he judged Flick's influence on Die Mannschaft, Southgate said: 'You can see elements of what he did at Bayern Munich.

'Seven of the team that played the other night (in a Nations League draw with Italy) were either current or have just left Bayern, so there's a lot of experience, cohesion of working with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALHCl_0g20tb3X00
He added the Three Lions' memorable win over their old rivals at Euro 2020 was 'overlooked'

'You can see the counter-pressing, the general pressing, the forwards especially, so we have to be prepared for that and of course with the ball they have some talented players and that was the same in the summer.'

One of the Bayern players at Flick's disposal is Jamal Musiala, the 19-year-old midfielder who has 12 senior Germany caps.

Born in Stuttgart, Musiala qualified to play for England through his father and, having relocated to south London, played for Southampton and Chelsea academies before joining Bayern.

He had also played at England youth team levels up to and including the under-21s before changing his allegiance to represent Germany.

'We would have liked him to stay, for certain,' Southgate said of Musiala.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lEik_0g20tb3X00
Germany are unbeaten in Flick's first 10 games at the helm following their draw with Italy

'But when you are training at Bayern Munich every day and you are surrounded by Bayern Munich and German players then that is a little bit more challenging. And, of course, his family have those strong ties.

'We enjoyed working with him when he was in our junior teams. He was a really nice boy to work with and we knew he was going to be, and is, a good player.

'So yes, we would have liked him, for sure, but we have got lots of these situations now in England.

'I am sure Germany have got the same where players can play for a number of different countries and sometimes your heart is going to take you somewhere else and we have complete respect for that.

'It is nice to see him doing well having met him, I think, when he was about 13 or 14. I am really pleased for him that's working well - (on Tuesday) I don't care less! But generally I am pleased to see him doing well.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RKkFz_0g20tb3X00
One of the Bayern players at Flick's disposal is Jamal Musiala, the 19-year-old midfielder

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Austria 1-1 France: Les Bleus drop further points in the Nations League as they once again fail to beat inferior opposition leaving them sweating ahead of their World Cup defence that starts in FIVE months

Kylian Mbappe's late equaliser in Vienna ensured France did not fall to their second defeat in three games, but did little to ensure Didier Deschamps' side would defend their Nations League crown. The draw against Ralf Rangnick's Austria leaves France at the pit of their group, with a mere two...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

MARTIN KEOWN: The criticism of Harry Maguire is disrespectful... at times the comments about the Manchester United defender have fallen into the abuse category and that is wrong

The criticism of Harry Maguire, and the way his career has been picked apart by people who think they know better, is disrespectful. This isn’t the first time I’ve come to Maguire’s defence. I did it during the season, too. Fans and pundits can provide constructive criticism but at times, it’s felt like comments made about Maguire have fallen more into the abuse category and that’s wrong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ange Postecoglou recruits Aussie legend Harry Kewell to help him lead Celtic to back-to-back Scottish premiership titles

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has called upon former Socceroos and Premier League star Harry Kewell to join his side's coaching ranks in a bid to retain the Scottish title. Kewell - who excelled for Leeds United, Liverpool and Galatasaray during his legendary career - was sacked last September by Barnet FC after failing to coach the side to victory across seven games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate promises not to outstay his welcome as England manager... as he refuses to be drawn into a war of words with pundits who have criticised him and his team

Gareth Southgate has vowed he will not overstay his welcome as England manager as he confronted criticism that his style is too negative. England face Italy on Saturday at Molineux in a Nations League clash that Southgate is determined to win for a number of reasons. He wants to avenge last summer's defeat in the European Championship final and build confidence as the World Cup build-up intensifies.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Australia to pay $830million settlement to French submarine builder after Morrison government scuttled the deal in favour of AUKUS security pact

New Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced an $830million settlement between the Australian government and the French company whose contract to supply military submarines to our navy was cancelled. Mr Albanese said the total cost of the cancellation will cost taxpayers $3.4billion but will 'rule a line under the contracts'...
POLITICS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'We got married to have a big...'

A fan asked the coach Carlos Moyá if Rafael Nadal's team had listened to Patrick Mouratoglou and Moyá replied by stating that he only remembers those who support Nadal. During the clay season, Mouratoglou explained that Nadal likes to play a lot during the clay season and it would be difficult for him to prepare well for the clay season.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Britain's most wanted woman is finally jailed: Former private schoolgirl starts eight-year sentence for £1billion VAT fraud after she fled to Spain on the run nine years ago

One of 'Britain's most-wanted tax fugitives' has appeared in court for her role in a multimillion-pound VAT fraud after she was extradited following nine years on the run. Sarah Panitzke, 48, originally from York, finally faced justice when she appeared at Kingston Crown Court in south-west London. Panitzke absconded in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Three Lions#Nations League#Bayern Munich#Flick
Daily Mail

Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest 'make Arsenal outcast Ainsley Maitland-Niles a top transfer target this summer', as boss Steve Cooper looks to bolster his squad for the Premier League

Nottingham Forest are reportedly targeting Arsenal outcast Ainsley Maitland-Niles after being promoted to the Premier League this summer. The 24-year-old only has one year left on his current contract with the Gunners and boss Mikel Arteta appears set to sell the versatile player. The midfielder struggled for game time last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Saudi golf rebels WILL be allowed to compete in the Olympics, with the IOC drawing up no plans to follow the PGA and hand out indefinite bans to players taking part in Saudi-backed LIV Series

The IOC have no plans to ban the Saudi tour golf rebels from competing at the Olympics in another sign of the division that has gripped the sport. The PGA Tour have handed out indefinite suspensions to 17 golfers who are taking part in the inaugural event of the LIV Series at the Centurion Club this week, although many are expected to appeal.
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

396K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy