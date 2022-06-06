ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blueberries can perk up your summertime parties

By Times correspondent
 4 days ago
Blueberries and other fresh berries make for tasty summer treats. [ BRIAN JAMES | Brian James ]

What’s not to love about blueberries? They’re healthy, full of antioxidants to ward off disease. They’re available year-round, thanks to new strains developed by the University of Florida that thrive in the state’s mild winters. And they’re versatile, easy to toss onto cereal, bake into delicious goodies or mix with other berries for tall, cool drinks. Whether planning a Fourth of July party or just relaxing by the pool on a lazy summer day, you’re sure to enjoy these tasty treats based on recipes from Wish Farms, one of Florida’s leading berry growers.

Goat Cheese and Blueberry Spread Crostinis

1 long baguette

¼ cup melted butter

8 ounces goat cheese

2 tablespoons heavy cream

8 ounces fresh blueberries

1 sprig rosemary

3 sprigs thyme

½ cup blueberry preserves

Slice baguette into ½-inch rounds, brush with melted butter and grill until browned. Blend goat cheese and heavy cream. Muddle (press) blueberries with rosemary and thyme, add preserves and some whole berries. Spread goat cheese and a dollop of the blueberry mixture on each crostini and top with a bit of thyme.

Blueberries and other fresh berries make for tasty summer treats as in these Goat Cheese and Blueberry Spread Crostinis. [ Brian James ]

Makes about 24.

Berry Special Cake

16 ounces heavy cream

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 angel food cake

Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries as desired

Whip together the cream, sugar and vanilla until stiff peaks form. Frost the cake all over with fresh whipped cream and garnish with all the berries you like.

Blueberries and other fresh berries make for tasty summer treats as in this Berry Special Cake [ BRIAN JAMES | Brian James ]

Berry Fizz Sangria

A few sprigs of fresh mint

¼ cup each of fresh blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and strawberries

⅓ bottle of Real Sangria or similar premade sangria

1 bottle of prosecco, Champagne or dry sparkling wine

Muddle mint into berries. Place 2 tablespoons of berry mixture in each wine glass, add a couple of splashes of sangria and top with bubbles.

Serves 4 to 6, depending on size of glass.

Blueberries and other fresh berries make for tasty summer treats as in this Berry Fizz Sangria [ BRIAN JAMES | Brian James ]

