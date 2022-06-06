May safety patrollers recognized

Jeffrey Matthew Baumann, age 47, passed away at University Hospital in Madison surrounded by family following a motorcycle accident on June 1, 2022. Jeff was born on December 18, 1974 in Fort Atkinson to Harold and Diane (Werner) Baumann. He attended St. Joe’s Catholic School and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1993. Just after high school he began dating Tanya Floerke and the two wed on May 11, 1996 at St. Joe’s Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Together, they raised a family of three children – Justin, Matthew and Kirstin. Jeff was the second shift machine shop group leader at Provisur Technologies in Whitewater, working there as a machinist for 25 years. He also worked part-time as a mechanic at KB Enterprises to satisfy his desire to fix things.

