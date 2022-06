(Beaver, Pa.) The election results from the May 17th primary in Beaver County have now been certified after the elections board met on Monday and certified the election. The automatic recount was triggered in the Republican US Senate race between David Mc Cormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz after county reps recounted the votes the final numbers in the county added up to David Mc Cormick receiving 6,422 votes compared to Dr. oz’s 5,669 vote.

