Matthew J. Rublesky, 51, formerly of Marlborough

– Dorothy M. Phaneuf, 84, a longtime resident of Southborough, died in Hospice care in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Dorothy was born in Somerville, MA to the late Elizabeth (Roberts) and Thomas Smith. Raised in Framingham, she graduated from Framingham High School and worked at General Electric in Ashland before marrying Edgar Phaneuf, Jr. in 1959. Dorothy and Edgar were married for 44 years, until his death in 2003. Upon the birth of their daughter, Dorothy chose to be a stay-at-home mother for many years. She was active as a CCD teacher at St. Matthew Church in Southborough and as a Girl Scout Troop Leader.

