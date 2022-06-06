ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Matthew J. Rublesky, 51, formerly of Marlborough

By Community Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Matthew J. Rublesky, 51 of Worcester and formerly of Marlborough passed away on May 24, 2022. He was born in Marlborough, the son of Marie E. (Grieci) Rahmberg and the late Raymond Nickerson....

Related
Gail F. Bassett, 81, of Marlborough

– Gail Frances (Corcoran) Bassett, 81, of Marlborough, MA died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Richard J. Bassett in 1972 and her son Kenneth Bassett in 1995. Gail was born and raised in Cambridge, MA, daughter...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Anthony P. Scerra, 86, of Marlborough

– Anthony “Tony” Scerra, 86, lifelong resident of Marlborough passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Ferdinand and Josephine (Grasso) Scerra. He graduated from St. Francis Seraphic Seminary in 1953 and served in the Massachusetts National Guard.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Dorothy M. Phaneuf, 84, of Southborough

– Dorothy M. Phaneuf, 84, a longtime resident of Southborough, died in Hospice care in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Dorothy was born in Somerville, MA to the late Elizabeth (Roberts) and Thomas Smith. Raised in Framingham, she graduated from Framingham High School and worked at General Electric in Ashland before marrying Edgar Phaneuf, Jr. in 1959. Dorothy and Edgar were married for 44 years, until his death in 2003. Upon the birth of their daughter, Dorothy chose to be a stay-at-home mother for many years. She was active as a CCD teacher at St. Matthew Church in Southborough and as a Girl Scout Troop Leader.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Gordon A. Farmer, 86, formerly of Grafton and Shrewsbury

– Gordon A. Farmer, 86, formerly of Lake Terrace passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022 at St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores D. (Lausen) Farmer; 3 daughters DeAnne Roberts of Terre Haute, Indiana, Frances Graveson and her wife Jenn Albert of Uxbridge, Theresa and her husband Frank Braney III of Northbridge; 8 grandchildren Crystal Brytowski, Steven Roberts, David Roberts, Paul Roberts, Jeffrey Graveson, Frank Braney IV, Meghan Braney, and Emily Braney; 7 great-grandchildren Hailie, Vanessa, Mason, Anna, Colton, Alexander, and Caleb; his brother Donald Farmer and his wife Judy of Tiverton, RI; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Chester B. “Chet” Farmer, a sister Diane Rutana, and his son-in-law Mark Roberts.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Paul C. Kesseli, 86, of Shrewsbury

– Paul C. Kesseli, 86, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Jewish Healthcare Center of Worcester, with his loving family by his side. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 66 years, Patricia (Hamilton) Kesseli, who passed almost a year ago; and their son, Peter J. Kesseli.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Jean E. Dezarn, 95, formerly of Marlborough and Fayville

“The sea does not reward those who are too anxious, too greedy, or too impatient. To dig for treasures shows not only impatience and greed, but a lack of faith. Patience, patience, patience, is what the sea teaches. Patience and faith. One should lie empty, open, choiceless as a beach – waiting for a gift from the sea.”
HAMPTON, NH
WooSox Shrewsbury Night raises $1,100+ for SYFS

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Youth & Family Services (SYFS) is getting a $1,165 donation thanks to the Shrewsbury edition of the WooSox’s Town Takeover series on May 22. Five dollars from each of the 233 tickets bought through a special Shrewsbury Night link went to the eventual SYFS contribution.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Peter D. Hendrixson, 40, of Shrewsbury

– Peter D. Hendrixson, 40, of Shrewsbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home. Peter is survived by his sister, guardian, and primary caregiver Ann Massad and her husband Douglas of Shrewsbury; his mother, Brenda (Wolverton) Hendrixson of Bay, Arkansas; four brothers, David Lentz and his wife Jessica of Ware, James Lentz, Bennie Lentz, and Gareth Hendrixson, all of Bay, Arkansas; his shared living caregivers, Jessica and Tobias Onditi and their children Adrian and Melissa; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Jonathan Lentz.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Irene R. Keegan, 77, formerly of Shrewsbury

– Irene R. (Horton) Keegan, originally of Shrewsbury MA, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL after an unexpected 8-week battle with lung and heart complications. Grandmother, mother, sister, daughter and loving and loyal friend, Irene was born in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts on December 31,1941 to the late...
SHREWSBURY, MA
Hazel Bemis, 91, of Northborough

– Hazel Bemis, 91 – loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend – died peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022. Born in Brockton, MA, Hazel was the only child of her parents Clarence and Alice. After graduating from Boston University Hazel worked for the State Department and was...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Stiliani Predoiu, 88, of Shrewsbury

– Stiliani “Stella” (Vlahos) Predoiu, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away Sunday, June 5, in UMASS Medical Center. Her husband of 40 years, Eugeniu V. Predoiu, MD, passed away in 2014. She leaves her brother, John Evangelos Vlahos of Fayetteville, NC; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, a sister-in-law, and friends.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Marlborough police log, June 10 edition

8:38 a.m. Stevens St. Motor vehicle stop. 9:12 a.m. Bolton St. Motor vehicle stop. 10:53 a.m. The Meadows at Marlborough/Broadmeadow Rd. Suspicious activity. 11:01 a.m. Royal Crest Apartment/Royal Crest Dr. MVA property damage. 11:13 a.m. Mechanic St. MVA property damage only. 11:59 a.m. Colonial Park Offices/East Main St. MVA with...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Relay for Life of Marlborough/Hudson slated for June 18

MARLBOROUGH/HUDSON – An annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is returning to the area this month with some longtime customs that were missing in recent years. The Relay for Life of Marlborough/Hudson is slated for Saturday, June 18 from noon to 10 p.m. at Marlborough’s Ward Park. Monetary donations are given by teams of walkers and individuals.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Shrewsbury police log, June 10 edition

7:35 a.m. Fifth Ave Row. Disturbance. 8:24 a.m. Cherry St. Larceny. 1:12 p.m. Hascall St. Animal complaint. 3:08 p.m. Roman Dr. Animal complaint. 4:00 p.m. Bruce Ave. Animal complaint. 4:15 p.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 9:21 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV. 9:36 p.m. North Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Wenzel: MHS grads visit school, Farmers market returns

MARLBOROUGH – Two Marlborough High School graduates, Liam Shanahan and Kimberly Farrell, both of whom also graduated from Harvard University, recently returned to the local campus to talk to students about how their lives have turned out. Liam, a member of the MHS Class of 2016, and one of...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Grafton police log, June 10 edition

12:50 a.m. Forest Ln. Ambulance – medical. 1:09 a.m. Sean Mikeal Way. Disturbance – neighbor. 7:10 a.m. Maxwell Dr. Ambulance – medical. 11:11 a.m. Creeper Hill Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 2:29 p.m. Bicknell Rd. Road hazard. 6:17 p.m. Providence Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 6:53 p.m. Worcester St....
GRAFTON, MA
Westborough girls tennis beats Walpole, continues playoff run

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough’s girls tennis season will continue after a 5-0 sweep of Walpole in their Round of 32 state tournament match on Tuesday. The second-ranked Rangers hosted this contest, facing off against 31st-ranked Walpole at home in Westborough. They solidified the win, punching a ticket to the...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Marlborough City Council reappoints City Clerk Steve Kerrigan

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough City Council voted unanimously on Monday to reappoint City Clerk Steven Kerrigan for a three-year term expiring on May 20, 2025. This vote came as City Councilors celebrated Kerrigan for his contributions to the city of Marlborough. “Steve stepped up to the plate and did...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
New display at Northborough library celebrates supercomputer history

NORTHBOROUGH – A new display at the Northborough Free Library shows computer chips and 7-foot-square blow-up plot pictures of their internal design as part of a parallel supercomputer from the 1990s. It’s part of an effort to preserve a piece of computer history, which display donor Dick Swee worries...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Work to move Westborough Milk Street crosswalk begins next week

WESTBOROUGH – Drivers who use Milk Street in Westborough will see construction crews in the area over the next several weeks. The work is part of a project involving the town and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to relocate an existing crosswalk at the Westmeadow Plaza, near where Milk Street intersects with Route 9.
WESTBOROUGH, MA

