Matthew J. Rublesky, 51, formerly of Marlborough

– Gordon A. Farmer, 86, formerly of Lake Terrace passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022 at St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores D. (Lausen) Farmer; 3 daughters DeAnne Roberts of Terre Haute, Indiana, Frances Graveson and her wife Jenn Albert of Uxbridge, Theresa and her husband Frank Braney III of Northbridge; 8 grandchildren Crystal Brytowski, Steven Roberts, David Roberts, Paul Roberts, Jeffrey Graveson, Frank Braney IV, Meghan Braney, and Emily Braney; 7 great-grandchildren Hailie, Vanessa, Mason, Anna, Colton, Alexander, and Caleb; his brother Donald Farmer and his wife Judy of Tiverton, RI; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Chester B. “Chet” Farmer, a sister Diane Rutana, and his son-in-law Mark Roberts.
