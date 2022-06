Share Detroit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Bloomfield Hills that makes it easier for people in the community to find local nonprofits and engage with them either with donations or time. The platform amplifies the entire nonprofit community regardless of size, focus, area, or budget. The organization states “by doing good together, we create a stronger, happier Detroit.” It also offers a “Shop for Good” section on its website, which allows visitors to shop for items nonprofits need — such as pet food for animal shelters — as dictated by the nonprofits themselves.

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO