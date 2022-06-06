3 seriously injured in shooting outside North Carolina strip club

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot early Sunday in the parking lot of a Durham County strip club, officials said.

The incident was reported at about 3:30 a.m. at the Diamond Girls strip club, located in the 3700 block of Angier Avenue, according to a news release from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

“According to witnesses, a large group of people (was) involved in a disturbance in the parking lot of the establishment when gunfire erupted,” the news release said.

Three people were seriously injured, deputies said. The three were taken to an area hospital.

Diamond Girls describes the business as “the premier gentleman’s club in Durham. With a laid-back atmosphere combined with everything you could ever want from a strip club.”

Deputies said there were “a large number of shell casings” in the area following the shooting.

“Because of the large crime scene, Angier Avenue was shut down in the early morning hours to allow for the collection of evidence,” the news release said.

