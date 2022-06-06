Bottoms Up: Latest supply issue impacts wine

WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) – You can add another item to the growing list of products in short supply. This shortage impacts wine.

Glass – especially dark-colored glass – that is used to bottle wine is getting harder to find.

Branches Winery in Vernon County just received its latest shipment of glass. Co-owner Gene Bergholz says he has enough to bottle 3,500 gallons of wine, but it cost him more along with nearly everything else he needs to produce his products.

“The price of fuel and the price of fertilizer, the price of herbicide,” Begholz said, “all of those are going to increase the overall cost of the product at some point.”

Branches prices have stayed relatively steady so far. The winery is able to can its wine, but the cost of aluminum is also up.

