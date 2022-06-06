ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester United have Christopher Nkunku Hope after his Recent Comments

By Alex Caddick
After a stellar 2021/22 campaign, Christopher Nkunku is on the shopping list of many elite European clubs this summer. With rivals Liverpool also showing major interest in the Frenchman, Nkunku has given hope to all sides including United after his recent comments.

As reported by the Daily Mail , the 24-year old told Telefoot that he is firstly aware of interest in him from other clubs, saying "It's no secret. There are clubs interested in me."

The current RB Leipzig man went on to add " Yes it's flattering, but it's also flattering to have a club like Leipzig do everything to keep me as well." Furthermore, Nkunku has failed to rule out of move this summer.

"'I'll have to reflect well and make a decision. The World Cup is on the way and that's another factor to take into account."

With Nkunku admitting that a place in the France world cup squad is a priority for him, playing for Manchester United will put him in the eyes of the world, an unbelievable platform to put in great performances.

With multiple Manchester United midfielders and attackers announced to be leaving the club this summer, the versatile Nkunku could be a great addition for Erik Ten Hag's new look Red Devil's side.

