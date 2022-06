If you want to know what SAS Plus is like in Europe and if it is worth it, we have you covered with a review of SAS Plus class and what it includes. When it comes to flying in Europe, there is almost never a big difference in the seat from economy to business class. There are some exceptions, of course, but it is normally nothing to get excited about. While I have flown SAS inside Europe a couple of times before, this was the first time I had opted for what is called “SAS Plus Class” and it was different enough with some things that I thought I would offer a review of it.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO