ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Diagnosed with lymphoma at 14, Huntsville teen receives scholarship to further college studies

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3754T4_0g20qfh400

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Huntsville teen is one of 20 that has been selected for a renewable scholarship.

Halia Morris has been awarded Scholarship America’s Dream Award, a renewable scholarship recognizing those with financial needs who have overcome significant barriers to make it to college.

Gas prices continue to break national and Alabama records

Morris’s life changed when she was diagnosed with lymphoma at 14 years old. During her treatment at St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, she missed out on basketball, volunteering, and nearly a quarter of the school year. She was determined to make up her work in challenging honors classes. That year, she finished with an A average.

Since then, Morris has enrolled at Hampton University in Virginia, where she’s studying marine and environmental science. Ultimately, her goal is to become a marine research biologist, focusing on marine ecology, study how humans are affecting marine ecosystems, and increase marine and environmental awareness by inspiring sustainable living.

Since it began in 2014, the Dream Award has been given to 150 students, with awards totaling more than $3.2 million. Hardships that recipients have overcome include personal and family illnesses, poverty, neglect, learning disabilities, and homelessness.

In addition, 70% of recipients are the first in their families to attend college, 80% have contributed financially to their family’s income, and nearly one-third have served as caregivers while enrolled in college.

County commissioner justifies closure of intersection with roundabout construction

The Dream Award ranges from $5,000 to $15,000 at the time it’s initially awarded and grows by $1,000 each year to reflect the annual increase in the cost of attendance. Applications for the 2023 award will open in August. Anyone 17 and older is welcome to apply, so long as they’ve completed one year of college, trade, or technical school. More details on eligibility can be found on the Scholarship America website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Florence teen graduates college before high school

Graduation season just wrapped up, and for one North Alabama teen, it was a pretty busy time!. Jake Grissom had not one, but two graduations of his own to attend. "Jake decided in 10th grade he was going to get his degree before he graduated high school," welding instructor Wesley Heathcoat said.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Memphis, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Huntsville, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Lymphoma#Scholarship America#Hampton University#Homelessness#St Jude Hospital
calhoun.edu

Calhoun Removes Barriers Of Entry For Individuals Interested In Attending College

Calhoun Community College is working diligently to ensure the admissions process for individuals seeking workforce training or their college degree is seamless through its Mobile Instant Admission Days event. According to Jessica Jackson, Calhoun Recruitment Coordinator, the nation’s workforce is in shambles right now as the need for skilled workers...
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Trussville Tribune

William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate dies at UAB Hospital

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility has died. John Paul Rice, 56, died at UAB hospital following treatment of an undisclosed illness. “The decedent was inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, serving a life sentence for a 1997 burglary […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

New Huntsville restaurant has connection to a beloved ’80s eatery

Mexibbean Island Grill just opened last month, but the place has a 40-year backstory. This new, Mexican/Caribbean fusion concept is owned by John C. Baker, a Huntsville native and food industry vet who’s been traveling to Jamaica since the early ‘80s. Baker was also part of Texican Co. Company, a Tex-Mex restaurant that opened in Huntsville around 1987. Texican Taco’s original location was on Whitesburg Drive, with later expansion including a Jordan Lane location.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Former Athens principal convicted of multiple felonies still employed

Nearly three months after his conviction on seven felony counts, the Athens City School system is still paying former principal and administrator Rick Carter. Athens City superintendent Beth Patton told APR on Wednesday that the district moved to non-renew Carter’s principal contract in March, but until that contract expires at the end of June, Alabama law does not allow the district to immediately terminate Carter.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy