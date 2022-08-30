ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Richards Adores This Glowy, Anti-Aging Sunscreen: 'This Is a Great One'

What are the musts for your travel bag when you’re going on a beachy vacation? Swimsuits and cover-ups, of course, and some nicer dinnertime outfits need to be in the mix. A sun hat is great, and maybe a cooler bag as well. Some may say aloe too to treat sunburn, but for Us , sunscreen is number one . Just say no to sunburn, wrinkles, skin disease and that red-hot pain in the first place!

Kyle Richards knows what’s up — obviously! The Real Housewives star has never been shy about sharing her love for sunscreen, and considering her clear-skinned beauty, we’re taking skincare notes from her every chance we get. It’s why this Supergoop! Glow Stick is going on our shopping cart, and eventually in our luggage!

Get the Supergoop! Glow Stick for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2022, but are subject to change. Also available at Sephora!

Richards recently appeared in an Amazon Live video , revealing her “Vacay Getaway Essentials” to fans. When a viewer asked what sunscreen she recommended, she raved about this Glow Stick . “Speaking of sunscreen, I have the Supergoop Glow Stick, which is [SPF] 50,” she explained. “It’s 50, which is great, and also, it gives you a glow.”

“So, I actually put it on my hands and face a little while ago,” Richards told viewers, reapplying it for the video, the stick easily gliding over her skin. “You can see that as you’re putting it on, you just get that little bit of a shimmer, which we like.” She also noted that if you’re not looking for any shimmer, that you can also opt for her other favorite sunscreen by EltaMD .

“This is a great one. Really, really good,” Richards concluded.

Supergoop! is practically synonymous with top-notch sunscreen because of products like this. This clean SPF 50 sunscreen is a dry oil stick, meaning you can avoid messy, drippy creams and white cast. It’s made to offer broad spectrum UV protection, leaving a dewy finish behind — not an oily residue! It’s about weightless hydration, not heavy stickiness!

Along with protecting your skin from the sun, this Glow Stick is a skincare must because of ingredients like buriti oil, pracaxi oil and tamanu oil, offering antioxidant protection against free radicals, a rich supply of fatty acids and more anti-aging benefits!

This sunscreen is travel-friendly in every way. It’s small and won’t spill, it’s a must for hot, sunny beach days and it will have you looking absolutely radiant in your Instagram photos. Feel free to tag Richards and thank her!

Pores: Unclogged! This $12 Silver Powder Is Actually Amazing

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more from Supergoop! here and explore more facial sunscreens at Amazon here ! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

