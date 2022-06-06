ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Mike Smith: Starting Game 4

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Smith will get the starting nod at home versus Colorado in Monday's Game 4, Bob Stauffer...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Coughs up four runs

Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta. Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Castillo: Solid showing in loss

Castillo (2-4) took the loss Friday versus the Cardinals. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out three in six innings. Castillo was done in by a poor first inning, where two Reds errors combined to allow the Cardinals to score a second run. He also received no offensive support, as the Reds weren't able to generate a run with four hits and five walks. The right-hander has completed six innings in four of his last five starts, and he's allowed more than two runs only once in that span. He has a 3.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB across 39 innings in seven outings. Castillo is projected for a road start versus the Diamondbacks next week.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Matthew Boyd: Scheduled to face hitters Monday

Boyd (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Boyd has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions since April and has been able to mix in all of his pitches. The southpaw has spent the start of the season recovering from left flexor tendon surgery that he underwent last September, but he'll likely be able to begin a rehab assignment soon before rejoining the Giants in late June or early July.
MLB
CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Out of lineup Thursday

Gorman is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Gorman will be on the bench for the third time in the last four contests after he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's loss. Tommy Edman is starting at second base while Edmundo Sosa enters the lineup at shortstop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Jack Mayfield: Sent down Friday

Mayfield was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. Mayfield was recalled by the Angels on Wednesday, and he went 0-for-8 with a run and two strikeouts over two games during his stint with the big-league club. However, he'll head back to the Triple-A club after Anthony Rendon was activated Friday.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Not kicking during minicamp

Crosby (undisclosed) appears to be in the rehab group during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Demovsky noted that Crosby hasn't attempted a kick during the Packers' first two minicamp practices, but the team hasn't released any information about a potential injury. The veteran kicker struggled mightily last season, but he's still the favorite to retain the job in 2022. However, Green Bay signed Dominik Eberle this offseason to provide competition for Crosby.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting third straight game

Molina is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Molina has a .485 OPS over his past 10 contests and finds himself on the bench for the third consecutive game. Andrew Knizner is again starting behind the plate as the pair continues to have a near even split in catching duties this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Angels' Dillon Thomas: Contract selected

Thomas had his contract selected by the Angels on Wednesday. The 29-year-old made his MLB debut over four games for the Mariners last year, and he'll now receive a look with the Angels. Thomas has an .887 OPS over 48 games with Triple-A Salt Lake this season, and he'll provide outfield depth for the Halos while Mike Trout manages a groin injury.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Hits setback

Matz (shoulder) has yet to throw off of a mound, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Matz was expected to throw side sessions Thursday and Sunday, but it appears those plans are now on hold after his setback. It was already determined the left-hander would need a rehab appearance, but he'll need to build back up a bit and begin a throwing program before that can happen. As such, Matz shouldn't be expected back until late June at the earliest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Optioned to Memphis

Nootbaar was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday. Nootbaar joined the active roster in late May when Dylan Carlson went down with a strained hamstring. He didn't see regular playing time and didn't have much success at the plate, hitting .147/.211/.294 across 15 games. With Carlson returning from the injured list Friday, Nootbaar will return to the minors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Devante Bond: Out for season

Bond suffered a season-ending knee injury at OTAs this week, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Bond will undergo surgery on the injured knee and miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign. The linebacker played in two games with the Bears in 2020, playing nine snaps on special teams. In his absence, Luke Gifford could step into a more pronounced role at weakside linebacker.
NFL

