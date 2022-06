Arenado isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Arenado will get a day off after he went 2-for-16 with two runs, two RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last four games. Brendan Donovan will start at third base while Lars Nootbaar takes over in right field.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO