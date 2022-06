On Friday, June 3, around 3:40pm, Bossier City Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4900 Block of Dahlia Dr. Officers arrived on scene and found a 17 year old male with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was transported by the Bossier City Fire Department to Ochsner LSU Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. During the course of the subsequent investigation, several suspects were identified and arrested.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO