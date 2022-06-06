OVME now open in Chapel Hill

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — This time of year, lots of people are opening up the garage and pulling out their hot rods and muscle cars. Whether it’s a cruise-in or a cruise down the road, they love hearing the sound of horsepower. Brad Jones found that a few...
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Fayetteville hosted its yearly car show and health and employment fair Friday morning–with a colorful twist. In a news release, the medical center said it was joining millions of Americans in celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month. “We also...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Joe Matthews of Raleigh is no stranger to second chances. A second chance drawing of the NC Lottery’s 200X The Cash tickets led Matthews, a 65-year-old forklift driver a $1 million prize. But, according to Matthews, Wednesday’s drawing is just the latest blessing he’s received from a second chance opportunity.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On June 13, Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North ExpressCare will reopen on a three day schedule. HPN ExpressCare will see patients on Monday’s, Wednesday’s and Friday’s from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The location closed in October 2021 to focus on...
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person was shot in a Chapel Hill neighborhood Friday morning, near the intersection of Creel and Grant Streets, just southwest of downtown. Chapel Hill police arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. By noon,...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just off of I-85 in Durham at the Refuel on Guess Road, a Durham man lucked out being the proud owner of a top-winning lottery ticket. Jose Ortez stopped in for a $10 scratch off, which just so happened to turn into a $500,000 prize. It was one of a new series of scratch-offs introduced by the NC Education Lottery in March called “Cashword.”
Durham, N.C. — It's a big week for graduating seniors in Durham. Most graduation ceremonies will occur between June 10 and June 14 at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University, but some some small high schools will hold ceremonies at other locations. Since tickets to high school graduation ceremonies...
RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new study published in the journal Nature, at least 21% of the Earth’s reptiles are threatened with extinction. That study, which has ties to North Carolina, may also hold some answers about how to help save reptiles. What You Need To Know.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County deputy of 18 years earned a statewide award Friday, officials said. Elizabeth Cahoon was named the North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. Cahoon was given the award in...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot outside a bar in North Raleigh late Friday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 11:40 p.m. at the Carolina Ale House at 4512 Falls of Neuse Road, according to Raleigh police. A dozen Raleigh police cars were at...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting from point A to point B comes with a high price tag these days, with the average price of gas in North Carolina at $4.65 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. CBS 17 is digging deeper into what alternatives to driving are out...
Durham, N.C. — No one was injured when a utility pole fell on a semi-truck, sparking a small fire early Friday morning. The crash was reported before 4 a.m. on Garland Street off Guess Road. According to the Durham Police Department, the driver is okay and managed to get...
Located in rural Duplin County, NC, the Country Squire Restaurant, Winery and Inn throws old-world charm vibes in the best of ways. You’ll find the Country Squire just off the highway on your way to North Topsail Beach and/or Swansboro. It’s definitely a stop you’ll want to make on...
North Carolina education officials worked to eliminate "red flag" words such as "whiteness" when discussing a program that would have trained teachers on how to incorporate critical race theory in lessons for preschoolers with disabilities, newly released emails revealed. A lengthy report from parent activist organization No Left Turn in...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in an early morning shooting on Creel Street in Chapel Hill, police said. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Creel Street, which is located in the western part of the town. Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr,...
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — United States Army leaders cut the ribbon to what’s being called the largest floating solar array in the southeast. The solar system is located on the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall. It will operate as a supplemental and backup power source for the airfield.
