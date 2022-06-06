ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

OVME now open in Chapel Hill

By My Carolina
cbs17
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVME is your new one-stop shop for all things skincare and...

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Fayetteville VA hospital hosts pride-filled car parade, career fair

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Fayetteville hosted its yearly car show and health and employment fair Friday morning–with a colorful twist. In a news release, the medical center said it was joining millions of Americans in celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month. “We also...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raleigh father of 8 gets $1 million win in second chance drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Joe Matthews of Raleigh is no stranger to second chances. A second chance drawing of the NC Lottery’s 200X The Cash tickets led Matthews, a 65-year-old forklift driver a $1 million prize. But, according to Matthews, Wednesday’s drawing is just the latest blessing he’s received from a second chance opportunity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Lifestyle
cbs17

Durham man first to win $500,000 top prize of Cashword scratch-offs

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just off of I-85 in Durham at the Refuel on Guess Road, a Durham man lucked out being the proud owner of a top-winning lottery ticket. Jose Ortez stopped in for a $10 scratch off, which just so happened to turn into a $500,000 prize. It was one of a new series of scratch-offs introduced by the NC Education Lottery in March called “Cashword.”
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Aesthetic#Skincare
WRAL News

List of Durham County high school graduations with livestreams

Durham, N.C. — It's a big week for graduating seniors in Durham. Most graduation ceremonies will occur between June 10 and June 14 at Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University, but some some small high schools will hold ceremonies at other locations. Since tickets to high school graduation ceremonies...
DURHAM, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several reptiles found in N.C. are at risk of extinction

RALEIGH, N.C. — According to a new study published in the journal Nature, at least 21% of the Earth’s reptiles are threatened with extinction. That study, which has ties to North Carolina, may also hold some answers about how to help save reptiles. What You Need To Know.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
cbs17

1 shot outside Carolina Ale House in North Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot outside a bar in North Raleigh late Friday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 11:40 p.m. at the Carolina Ale House at 4512 Falls of Neuse Road, according to Raleigh police. A dozen Raleigh police cars were at...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Utility pole falls on truck in Durham, sparking fire

Durham, N.C. — No one was injured when a utility pole fell on a semi-truck, sparking a small fire early Friday morning. The crash was reported before 4 a.m. on Garland Street off Guess Road. According to the Durham Police Department, the driver is okay and managed to get...
DURHAM, NC
justshortofcrazy.com

Dine with Ghosts at the Country Squire in Warsaw, NC

Located in rural Duplin County, NC, the Country Squire Restaurant, Winery and Inn throws old-world charm vibes in the best of ways. You’ll find the Country Squire just off the highway on your way to North Topsail Beach and/or Swansboro. It’s definitely a stop you’ll want to make on...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina education officials scrubbed CRT-linked words to avoid backlash

North Carolina education officials worked to eliminate "red flag" words such as "whiteness" when discussing a program that would have trained teachers on how to incorporate critical race theory in lessons for preschoolers with disabilities, newly released emails revealed. A lengthy report from parent activist organization No Left Turn in...
EDUCATION
cbs17

Chapel Hill police ID victim in deadly shooting

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was injured in an early morning shooting on Creel Street in Chapel Hill, police said. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Creel Street, which is located in the western part of the town. Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg opens largest solar array in the southeast

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — United States Army leaders cut the ribbon to what’s being called the largest floating solar array in the southeast. The solar system is located on the Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall. It will operate as a supplemental and backup power source for the airfield.
FORT BRAGG, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy