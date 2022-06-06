ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Gunfire near St. Cloud basketball court leaves 2 men injured

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJCk0_0g20oA1j00

Police in St. Cloud are investigating a shooting that injured two men at a park on Sunday.

Officers say the incident happened around 5:05 p.m. in the area of Haws Park in the 800 block of 13th Street South. Officers noted "numerous vehicles and people leaving the park" when they arrived.

Investigators say that a fight between several people broke out near the basketball court, which ultimately turned into gunfire.

Although no injured people were found at the park, two men later turned up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old was shot in the buttocks, while a 28-year-old man was treated for a minor grazing wound to his arm.

Police don't believe this was a random incident. No arrests were made as of Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers online, or at 1-800-255-1301.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 1

Related
knsiradio.com

Police: Man Stabbed in South St. Cloud

(KNSI) – Police are investigating a stabbing in south St. Cloud that happened on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 1200-block of 6th Avenue South. Police say a 22-year-old St. Cloud man was inside a vehicle and got involved in an altercation with an acquaintance who allegedly stabbed him in the lower leg.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Cars
Saint Cloud, MN
Basketball
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: 'Peeping Tom' filmed at least 80 men in MN State Fair bathroom

At least 80 men were videotaped while using a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last year, according to charges filed in Ramsey County. Michael Kurtis Neu, 33, of Minneapolis, has been charged with recording the videos through a peephole in the Agriculture-Horticulture building bathrooms during the 2021 State Fair, and disseminating the recordings.
Bring Me The News

Bicyclist killed in St. Paul light rail collision

A bicyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with the Green Line light rail in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. just east of Highway 280 on University Avenue at the Raymond Avenue Station. Police say investigators are still working to determine what...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

5 Teens Cited After Allegedly Assaulting Student In St. Cloud High School Bathroom

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Five teens received citations for fifth-degree assault following an incident at Apollo High School in St. Cloud last week. The St. Cloud Police Department says the school’s administration and resource officer learned about the assault Thursday afternoon, shortly after it allegedly happened in one of the school bathrooms. An investigation that included a video of the incident determined that the 15-year-old boy had gone to meet another 15-year-old boy in the bathroom to settle a disagreement. Upon entering the bathroom, the victim found the other boy and four of his friends, ranging from 14 to 16 years of age, waiting inside. The five boys began assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him numerous times. The victim sustained some injuries, none of which required medical attention at the time of the investigation. All of the boys involved were current students at Apollo High School. The St. Cloud Police Department and District 742 administration say they are committed to providing a safe and disruption-free atmosphere at school. The district is taking administrative action with the students cited in the assault.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Five Students Cited for Assaulting a Teen at Apollo High School

(KNSI) — Five students at Apollo High School were cited for assault following a fight in a school bathroom on June 2nd. The St. Cloud Police Department says about 2:00, school officials and the School Resource Officer were made aware of the situation. Investigators say one 15-year-old boy from Waite Park and a 15-year-old boy from St. Cloud were to meet in a bathroom to settle a disagreement. When the victim went into the bathroom, one of the boys allegedly had four of his friends with him ranging in age from 14 to 16, waiting for the other student.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Basketball Court#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
PLUM CITY, WI
kfgo.com

Western Minnesota man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
BROWNS VALLEY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
knsiradio.com

Woman Arrested After Hit and Run Crash in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Minneapolis woman is facing a string of charges connected to an alleged hit and run crash last month. Troopers were called just after 10:00 p.m. on May 27th to the area of Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street for a motorcycle crash with injuries. They arrived to find the victim lying on the pavement with his motorcycle on its side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
voiceofalexandria.com

Five central Minnesota students cited for fight at school

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist Fatally Struck By Light Rail Train In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Metro Transit says a bicyclist was fatally struck by a light rail train in St. Paul Wednesday morning. The collision occurred near the Green Line’s Raymond Avenue station around 10:30 a.m. (credit: CBS) The bicyclist has not been publicly identified. Metro Transit said Green Line riders can expect delays of 15-20 minutes because of the crash.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Power 96

(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
68K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy