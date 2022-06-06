Gunfire near St. Cloud basketball court leaves 2 men injured

Police in St. Cloud are investigating a shooting that injured two men at a park on Sunday.

Officers say the incident happened around 5:05 p.m. in the area of Haws Park in the 800 block of 13th Street South. Officers noted "numerous vehicles and people leaving the park" when they arrived.

Investigators say that a fight between several people broke out near the basketball court, which ultimately turned into gunfire.

Although no injured people were found at the park, two men later turned up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old was shot in the buttocks, while a 28-year-old man was treated for a minor grazing wound to his arm.

Police don't believe this was a random incident. No arrests were made as of Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers online, or at 1-800-255-1301.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.