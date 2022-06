Ruben Chavez III, 36, of Merced, was arrested Friday after a federal grand jury indicted him the previous day for credit card fraud and related identity theft. According to court documents, from April 2021 through March 2022, Chavez obtained victims’ credit cards and used them to make more than $60,000 in fraudulent purchases. He also allegedly changed the victims’ mailing addresses to his own address and created fake identification cards in their names to help further his fraud.

