How much salary cap space do the Bucs have for 2022?

The Tampa Buccaneers have done a masterful job at managing the salary cap in recent years, finding creative ways to keep most of their important players on both sides of the ball in hopes of chasing another Super Bowl victory.

Despite losing a few key starters this year, the Bucs have filled those holes with quality veterans and promising prospects, continuing their trend of creative contract structures that keep short-term salary cap charges as low as possible.

Somehow, the Bucs still have a decent amount of cap space for the 2022 season, even after signing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks last week (per The Athletic’s Greg Auman):

With Tom Brady and most of last year’s starters back, the Bucs should once again be among the favorites to challenge for the Lombardi Trophy again this year.