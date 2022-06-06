ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

How much salary cap space do the Bucs have for 2022?

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EI1UM_0g20nuE000

The Tampa Buccaneers have done a masterful job at managing the salary cap in recent years, finding creative ways to keep most of their important players on both sides of the ball in hopes of chasing another Super Bowl victory.

Despite losing a few key starters this year, the Bucs have filled those holes with quality veterans and promising prospects, continuing their trend of creative contract structures that keep short-term salary cap charges as low as possible.

Somehow, the Bucs still have a decent amount of cap space for the 2022 season, even after signing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Akiem Hicks last week (per The Athletic’s Greg Auman):

With Tom Brady and most of last year’s starters back, the Bucs should once again be among the favorites to challenge for the Lombardi Trophy again this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Tom Brady's Rob Gronkowski Comments

During this Thursday's media session, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked about Rob Gronkowski's future in the NFL. The All-Pro tight end has not yet decided if he'll play this season. Brady has a very close relationship with Gronkowski off the field. Although he'd love to have him back, he...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins make a number of roster moves Wednesday night

While the Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their OTAs this week, the front office is making moves to try and improve their roster. The team announced Wednesday night that they’ve signed linebacker Porter Gustin. Gustin spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, bouncing from the practice squad to the active roster. The former USC Trojan has appeared in 26 games, recording 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Akiem Hicks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What rookie WRs under Aaron Rodgers tell us about Christian Watson's potential in 2022

Today, we’re looking at past rookie wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers, starting with the number 442. That is the average receiving yards for four prominent Packers receivers in their rookie seasons under quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At the very least, this should provide some context toward what to expect from Christian Watson next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#Salary Cap#American Football#The Tampa Buccaneers#Pro Bowl#Athletic#Nflpa#Gregauman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans release TE Darrell Daniels, sign TE Mason Schreck

The Houston Texans have swapped out tight ends on their roster. The Texans released Darrell Daniels on Friday. The team then filled Daniels’ spot with Mason Schreck. Daniels played with the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-21 and caught 10 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. The former undrafted free agent from Washington played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, catching three passes for 26 yards. For nine games in 2018 before going to the Cardinals, Daniels played two games for the Seattle Seahawks.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sign WR Skyy Moore to rookie contract

Kansas City Chiefs WR Skyy Moore appears to have put pen to paper on his rookie contract. A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Moore revealed he’d signed his contract by sharing the traditional contract-signing photo. He shared said photo on Instagram, smiling at the camera with a pen in hand while signing his contract. Take a look:
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 takeaways from Bears' final week of OTAs

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall for their final Organized Team Activities (OTAs) practice on Wednesday ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp. Wednesday’s practice was the eighth of 10 allotted OTA practices. The Bears forfeited Tuesday’s practice after violating the CBA’s offseason rules involving contact during May practices. Head coach Matt Eberflus said they have one more practice on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy