Rochester symposium connects health with haircare

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Don’t get it twisted: Your hair and your health are connected, as a symposium on Monday pointed out to local barbers and salon owners.

Hosted by the Get it Done Initiative through Common Ground Health , the event brought together medical experts and haircare professionals from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to highlight wellness issues affecting communities of color.

The goal of the event was to ensure barbers and salon owners know the root issues impacting the wellness of people in their communities, from mental health to plant-based eating, along with the connection to beauty standards.

“I think it’s really important for the barbers and salon owners to know this information because they have organic conversations with our community members,” System Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Ebony Caldwell said. ““I think they’re the best people to have these conversations with our community members on a regular basis because they see them honestly more often than their providers and physicians do.”

The symposium was a joint effort between Common Ground Health and Rochester Regional Health.

