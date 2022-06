One of Rhode Island’s biggest waterfront development battles is now going to the State of Rhode Island for a showdown. On the one side is the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and one of the state’s largest — and most powerful — developers — Procaccianti, whose subsidiary “PRI X” currently has the lease on a large parcel of land in the State Port of Galilee in Narragansett.

NARRAGANSETT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO