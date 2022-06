A baby who disappeared after her parents were found dead in the early 1980s is alive and well. "Baby Holly's" deceased parents were discovered in the woods in Houston in 1981. In 2021, the bodies were identified as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr. But their baby, Holly, who is now 42 and an Oklahoma mother of five, was not found with them.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO