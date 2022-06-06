PIAA playoffs: Six GameTimePA teams open the baseball, softball tournaments

Barbara Baer Risser, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where she was a resident. Mrs. Risser was born on May 11, 1929, in Hagerstown, MD, to the late Jonas Eby Hege and Elizabeth Baer Hege. Mrs. Risser was an avid reader, writer, poet, and published author, having published four books in her life. As a faithful servant of God, she taught Sunday School and was a women’s group leader at Greencastle Antrim Women’s Fellowship. She enjoyed the beach, loved her family, and provided hospitality to many guests in her home, including the children of the Fresh Air Program they often hosted. She was a member of Zion Mennonite Church.

GREENCASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO