State College, PA

PIAA playoffs: Six GameTimePA teams open the baseball, softball tournaments

echo-pilot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PIAA baseball and softball championships open Monday with first-round games in six classes. The baseball championship games are set for Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at Penn...

www.echo-pilot.com

echo-pilot.com

48 Franklin County athletes named to Mid-Penn All-Division teams

The spring sports season has come and gone, and now comes the time to recognize the athletes who made a mark over these past few months. In total, 47 Franklin County athletes were recognized by the Mid-Penn Conference as members of All-Division teams. In addition, two Shippensburg athletes received MVP...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: May 1-7, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for May 1-7, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Donald Grove to Melodie Long, Path Valley Road, Peters Township, $69,900. Judith Hissong to Patricia Stoner, Buchanan Trail West, Peters Township, $18,168.75. Drine LLC to Pritesh Patel, two parcels,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Barbara B. Risser

Barbara Baer Risser, 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where she was a resident. Mrs. Risser was born on May 11, 1929, in Hagerstown, MD, to the late Jonas Eby Hege and Elizabeth Baer Hege. Mrs. Risser was an avid reader, writer, poet, and published author, having published four books in her life. As a faithful servant of God, she taught Sunday School and was a women’s group leader at Greencastle Antrim Women’s Fellowship. She enjoyed the beach, loved her family, and provided hospitality to many guests in her home, including the children of the Fresh Air Program they often hosted. She was a member of Zion Mennonite Church.
GREENCASTLE, PA
echo-pilot.com

Walmart details plans for its high-tech facility in Antrim Township

When it opens in about two years, people working at the massive Walmart fulfillment center in Antrim Township won’t have to walk up to 9 miles a day filling orders. That’s one of the advantages of the highly automated system being rolled out at four next-generation fulfillment centers detailed in a news release the company issued Friday, June 3.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Piaa#Beard#Widener University#Baseball#Sports#Penn State#Twitter#Nil#Catholic

