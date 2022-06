Country star Cody Johnson will play Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena in October.

Tickets for the Oct. 21st show go on sale online at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10th.

Johnson released his 18-track second major-label album "Human: The Double Album" this past October. His first major-label album, "Ain't Nothin' To It," is certified gold.

Johnson's song “’Til You Can’t” is certified platinum.