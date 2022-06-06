Two stab victims, suspect taken to hospital following weekend stabbing in East Stroudsburg

Several Monroe County fire departments responded to a fire that broke out in an attic of a residence on Chestnut Street in Brodheadsville. According to West End Fire Chief Mike Manfre Jr., the fire started in the attic and someone going by stopped and helped an elderly couple get out. There was water and smoke damage. It has not been determined how the fire started. AMY LEAP/TIMES NEWS.

