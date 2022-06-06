ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Two stab victims, suspect taken to hospital following weekend stabbing in East Stroudsburg

By Rayna McGlynn
WOLF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Three people, including a suspect, were sent to the hospital following a stabbing in Monroe County. State Police say the...

fox56.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused of assaulting Allentown police officers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 32-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted police officers. Marques Graves, of Allentown, is charged with aggravated assault-bodily injuries to officers, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, simple assault by physical menace, and harassment. Allentown police officers responded to the 100 block of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Police issue BOLO for four men seen stealing from Monroe Co. pharmacy

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Pocono Mountain Regional Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for four men they say were involved in a theft at a Rite Aid. Officials say four black males driving a gray Buick Encore GX with a Missouri license plate #GG2A5P stole several items from the Rite Aid in Mount Pocono on Route 940.
MOUNT POCONO, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Police investigate serious crash

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a dump truck. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on East 4th Street at Emery Street. The road was closed for several hours as authorities investigated. There's no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person taken into custody in Bushkill Twp. after standoff

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County took a person into custody Thursday after a barricade situation. Bushkill Township Police were dispatched to a disturbance on Fehr Road shortly after 11 a.m., according to a news release from township police. Police were told that the situation involved a barricaded...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Five arrested, $8K worth of drugs seized in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested five people after a search warrant discovered over $8,000 worth of crystal meth inside a Scranton residence. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 11:00 a.m., law enforcement from Scranton police and the State Police Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of South […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State Police: Man assaulted 2 women at Monroe County spa

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been charged after two women say he assaulted them at a spa back in May. Frank Marchello, 54, of Mount Pocono, is charged with indecent assault. Pennsylvania State Police say the incident happened after a group of women rented the Serenity...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Residents escape from West End fire

Several Monroe County fire departments responded to a fire that broke out in an attic of a residence on Chestnut Street in Brodheadsville. According to West End Fire Chief Mike Manfre Jr., the fire started in the attic and someone going by stopped and helped an elderly couple get out. There was water and smoke damage. It has not been determined how the fire started. AMY LEAP/TIMES NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Plymouth man seeks to dismiss murder plot case

WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for a Plymouth man accused of planning to kill an ex-girlfriend believes there is a lack of evidence to proceed to trial in an attempt to dismiss the case. State police at Wilkes-Barre alleged Clayton Leroy Knorr, 41, of West Main Street, orchestrated a murder...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Pushing Shopping Cart Outside Bucks Grocery Store Dies After Crash: PD

A woman died after a car hit her shopping cart and knocked her to the ground outside a grocery store in Bucks County Wednesday, June 8, authorities said. A motorist driving slowly through the parking lot of the Giant Food Store in the Fairless Hills Shopping Center struck two shopping carts being pushed by the 73-year-old victim and another person around 3 p.m., Falls Township police said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for Wayne County murderer

HONESDALE, Pa. — A judge sentenced a man Thursday morning for killing a woman in Wayne County. Cole Dufton was sentenced to life in prison. Dufton was found guilty in March of the shooting death of Suzette Bullis inside her home near Lakewood in 2018. The jury reached the verdict in less than 20 minutes.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police searching for catalytic converter thief in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State Police say they are searching for someone who stole a catalytic converter between May 29 and May 30 in Luzerne County. Troopers said an unidentified suspect cut off the catalytic converter from a 2000 Ford on McKinley street in Hazle Township and fled undetected. The part is valued at […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man caught on video throwing rocks into neighbor’s yard

Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a man intentionally scattered a rock-like substance on his neighbor’s yard in three separate instances that resulted in calls to authorities being made. In a fourth incident, police said Brian David McFadden, 31, of Williamsport used a leaf blower to force a plastic bag onto the homeowner’s property near the 600 block of Sheridan Street. Officers responded to calls for McFadden throwing the rock-like substance onto his neighbor’s property and using the left blower on May 12, 21, 27,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Times Leader

Son and mother charged with abusing child, 9

BEAR CREEK TWP. — A man was charged with physically and sexually assaulting a girl while his mother is accused of covering up bruises on the child’s face with makeup. State police at Wilkes-Barre arrested Mathew John Garcia, 36, and Lillian Garcia, 53, after the child was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to court records.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man accused of stealing, crashing a vehicle arrested

HONESDALE, WAYNE CO, (WOLF) — A Thompson man accused of stealing and crashing a car last year has been arrested. According to a release by Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 31-year-old Julian Gerald Hyland is charged with 1 count of theft of a motor vehicle, 6 counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and 7 counts of loitering and prowling.
HONESDALE, PA

