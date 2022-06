John Cena watches his 20-year-old WWE debut match back with 20/20 hindsight. Twenty years ago, John Cena debuted against Kurt Angle and while his debut match did not result in an rise to instant superstardom, it laid the groundwork for what would become one of the most legendary WWE careers of the modern era. This year, John Cena is celebrating 20 years of being a WWE Superstar and as part of the celebration, he is looking back on his debut match and reflecting on what he would do now with the benefit of hindsight.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO