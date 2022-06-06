Oakland County Sheriff investigating Pontiac man's fatal shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say the suspect driver that allegedly struck a 6-year-old Pontiac girl crossing the street before they kept going has turned himself in. The 23-year-old Pontiac man surrendered to Oakland County Sheriff's deputies Thursday night following a days-long search. The girl, who was struck around Wednesday afternoon, remains hospitalized and in stable condition.
Pontiac — A man was ordered Thursday to be held without bond in a fatal shooting Monday in a parking lot, officials said. Jaydrian Ju Wan Munson, 38, of Pontiac was charged Thursday in 50th District Court with first-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a driver who shot and killed a 37-year-old Belleville man during a traffic altercation in Canton Township. The shooting happened Friday at around 5:15 p.m. on Haggerty Road between Palmer and Michigan Avenue. Police say the driver was shot multiple...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released dashcam video of a speeding driver eluding a trooper only to flip and crash dramatically on the Lodge freeway early Friday morning. The white Camaro flipped onto its side and sliding several hundred feet. The driver, 29, tried to flee the scene...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Eleven-year-old Saniyah Pugh's life was cut short after she was shot and killed on Detroit's east side. Prosecutors say her death was entirely unnecessary senseless and due to the careless actions of 21-year-old William Dickerson. According to prosecutors, Dickerson was at home with the teen. They...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro that was speeding on the Lodge Freeway lost control Friday morning, flipped the car, and slid several hundred feet Friday morning. Michigan State Police had attempted a traffic stop on the speeding car when it crashed. The driver then fled...
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Plymouth police took a 49-year-old man into custody after he sent a threatening email to a nearby business that he was upset with. According to the police chief, the man was upset with noise and trucks at a nearby cement company and sent a threatening email that he would "take matters into his own hands."
A 21-year-old Detroit man was charged on multiple counts, including second-degree murder, in connection to the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl who was struck in the back by a stray bullet while in her bed on June 4
Detroit — Police are seeking a man and woman in connection with the armed robbery last week of a Family Dollar store on the city's west side. Officials said the robbery happened at about 2:30 p.m. last week Monday at a store in the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard at Linwood.
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit business owner is fighting for his life - after he was hit by a car that ran a red light. Sheldon Hayes will likely spend his 42nd birthday in the hospital next week. His family says he’s still in a coma after a devastating crash last Thursday.
A lawful and trained gun owner fatally shot a home intruder outside his Detroit home Tuesday. Maiso Jackson woke up around 4:30 a.m. after he heard a man outside banging on his front door, he said. The man was "talking about how someone owed him money, I said, 'No one...
DETROIT -- A 15-year-old who was driving on a level-one graduated license admitted to causing a four-car crash on Belle Isle last month after he was driving at speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the teen admitted to traveling on the island at speeds between 80 and 90mph when he was unable to navigate a curve and sideswiped a parked car.
Detectives with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Monday in a Pontiac parking lot, officials said. The 45-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound and lying in a lot near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue, they said.
Detroit police are working to identify suspects wanted in connection with the slayings of two people found dead Wednesday on the city's east side. Officers responded to a home on the 19900 block of St. Aubin around 1:15 a.m. after gunshots were reported there, Second Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper told The Detroit News.
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - The employee of a Riverview convenience store is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder after holding a lighter near the backpack worn by a 17-year-old that was soaked in a flammable liquid, causing it to ignite. The decision led to the teen...
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that happened at a Family Dollar store off West Grand Boulevard on May 30. According to officials, around 2:35 p.m. an armed suspect went into a Family Dollar Store on the 2300 block of West Grand Boulevard. The alleged suspect approached the check-out counter with a weapon and demanded money from the cash register.
FLINT, Mich. - Police are looing for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide. 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found shot to deaths in his vehicle on the corner of of Avenue A and E. Baker Street on Flint’s north side on March 24th. Investigators say...
FOX 2 - An 11-year-old boy needs help after thieves stole from his video gaming bus. Jaylen Staley tried to explain the ransacking of his Level Up Wit Jay gaming business. "They took a bunch of stuff, it was like, broken," he said. His mom says the thieves got away...
