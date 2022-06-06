Oakland County Sheriff investigating Pontiac man's fatal shooting

DETROIT -- A 15-year-old who was driving on a level-one graduated license admitted to causing a four-car crash on Belle Isle last month after he was driving at speeds of up to 90 miles-per-hour. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the teen admitted to traveling on the island at speeds between 80 and 90mph when he was unable to navigate a curve and sideswiped a parked car.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO