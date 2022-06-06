OC Board spots open

Odessa College Board of Trustees Places 4 and 5 are available, and the board of trustees will appoint a resident of those areas to fill the positions. The terms for Places 4 and 5 expire in 2027.

Eligible candidates must:

>> Live with in the new place boundaries based on the results of the US Census 2020 and approved by the Board of Trustees on May 24, 2022; and registered voter in Ector County Place 4 or 5.

If you are interested in being considered for one of the available positions, please complete this application of interest. Link: https://forms.office.com/r/4Lu5M4nspw

Applications will begin to be reviewed on June 30. Candidates will be notified thereafter regarding the selection process. Contact Ken Zartner, vice president of Administrative Services, at [email protected] or 432-335-6415 should you have any questions or need additional information.