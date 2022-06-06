Will former Boise State QB Kellen Moore make College Football Hall of Fame this year?

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is back on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the second year in a row.

Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, was one of 80 former players from the Football Bowl Subdivision announced Monday as part of the ballot for the 2023 class. He was also on the 2022 ballot in his first year of eligibility.

The 2023 class will be announced early next year and inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation awards dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, according to a press release from the group.

If selected, Moore would be the third former Boise State player enshrined in a national hall of fame.

Former defensive lineman Randy Trautman became the first Bronco to make the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999. Dave Wilcox, who played offensive and defensive line at Boise State from 1960-61, when it was still a junior college, is the only former Bronco in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Moore, 33, checks all the boxes in terms of eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame.

He was named an All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, which is one of five teams used to determine consensus All-American status eligibility. His final college season was 11 years ago, and he has no known character issues.

Off the field, Moore was a second-team academic All-American in 2010 and a four-time conference all-academic selection. He earned a degree from Boise State in communication.

The native of Prosser, Washington, lost just three games as Boise State’s starting quarterback from 2008 to 2011, and his 50 career wins are still an NCAA record. He’s the only player in school history to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and earn three conference player of the year awards.

Moore still holds records at Boise State for career touchdown passes (142), passing yards (14,667), completions (1,157) and attempts (1,658). He ranks No. 2 in NCAA history in career touchdown passes, behind former Houston quarterback Case Keenum.

Moore wasn’t picked in the 2012 NFL Draft, but he signed with the Detroit Lions and went on to spend a couple of years as a backup for the Dallas Cowboys. As soon as his playing career ended in 2018, he caught on with the Dallas coaching staff, spending one year as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.