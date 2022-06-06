ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Will former Boise State QB Kellen Moore make College Football Hall of Fame this year?

By Ron Counts
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uscSr_0g20m5ll00

Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore is back on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the second year in a row.

Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, was one of 80 former players from the Football Bowl Subdivision announced Monday as part of the ballot for the 2023 class. He was also on the 2022 ballot in his first year of eligibility.

The 2023 class will be announced early next year and inducted during the 65th National Football Foundation awards dinner on Dec. 5, 2023, according to a press release from the group.

If selected, Moore would be the third former Boise State player enshrined in a national hall of fame.

Former defensive lineman Randy Trautman became the first Bronco to make the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999. Dave Wilcox, who played offensive and defensive line at Boise State from 1960-61, when it was still a junior college, is the only former Bronco in the NFL Hall of Fame.

Moore, 33, checks all the boxes in terms of eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame.

He was named an All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, which is one of five teams used to determine consensus All-American status eligibility. His final college season was 11 years ago, and he has no known character issues.

Off the field, Moore was a second-team academic All-American in 2010 and a four-time conference all-academic selection. He earned a degree from Boise State in communication.

The native of Prosser, Washington, lost just three games as Boise State’s starting quarterback from 2008 to 2011, and his 50 career wins are still an NCAA record. He’s the only player in school history to be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and earn three conference player of the year awards.

Moore still holds records at Boise State for career touchdown passes (142), passing yards (14,667), completions (1,157) and attempts (1,658). He ranks No. 2 in NCAA history in career touchdown passes, behind former Houston quarterback Case Keenum.

Moore wasn’t picked in the 2012 NFL Draft, but he signed with the Detroit Lions and went on to spend a couple of years as a backup for the Dallas Cowboys. As soon as his playing career ended in 2018, he caught on with the Dallas coaching staff, spending one year as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Washington State
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Legend Dead At 84

The football world is mourning the loss of a beloved former Dallas Cowboys legend. Don Perkins, who starred for the Cowboys in the 1960's, passed away earlier this week, according to a statement from Nick Eatman - a Cowboys beat writer. Perkins was 84 years old. "What a sad year...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jason Garrett, Ex Cowboys Coach, Replaces Drew Brees at NBC

Jason Garrett is moving from a long history with “America’s Team” to a new gig on “Football Night in America.”. Garrett has always viewed coaching as, in part, a chance to teach. He's spent this spring involved in broadcasting, and that's teaching, too. And now he...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Don Perkins dies at age 84

Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowler during an eight-year career as a Dallas Cowboys running back, died Thursday at the age of 84, according to the team. Perkins played for the Cowboys from 1961 to 1968. The 1961 NFL Rookie of the Year, Perkins rushed for 6,217 career yards with 42 touchdowns, tallies that both rank fourth in franchise history.
NFL
UPI News

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84

June 10 (UPI) -- Former All-Pro running back Don Perkins, who spent his eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, died at the age of 84, the team announced Friday. The Cowboys said Perkins died Thursday, but did not provide a cause of death. Perkins was an All-American at New...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Wilcox
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals Who Is Ahead In Quarterback Battle

The battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith to see who starts at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks is starting to take shape. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the battle on Thursday and confirmed that it's Smith that's still ahead of Lock. However, Carroll also said that Lock isn't...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Bronco#The Nfl Hall Of Fame#All American#Prosse
Popculture

Former NFL Head Coach to Replace Drew Brees on NBC's NFL Pregame Show

NBC Sports has found its replacement for Drew Brees who recently left the network. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will replace Brees on NBC's NFL pregame show Football Night in America. Garrett is also in the running to be Norte Dame football's game analyst, a position Brees also held, but no final decision has been made yet.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
College Football
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
323
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy