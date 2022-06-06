Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises his mom with a dream home: See her tearful reaction

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is making his mother's dreams come true!

The actor and former professional wrestler, 50, shared videos on Instagram over the weekend as he surprised his mother, Ata Johnson, with a new home.

"When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry. These days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy," he captioned a video of Ata entering her new pad . "I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready … everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise."

The Rock explained that he's "been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes" but this one is special as her "dream" was for this home to be her last "after a lifetime of traveling."

"Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home," The Rock wrote. "I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being. Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy."

Dwayne Johnson bought his mother Ata Johnson a new home. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX, AFP via Getty Images

In other videos, Dwayne showed Ata get tearful as she saw her vintage ukuleles displayed on a wall and several photos of their Samoan ancestors.

"I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa," he shared in a sweet caption. "She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too."

Ata was also surprised with a new "Smackdown Room" where she keeps photos and memorabilia of The Rock from his WWE days. Dwayne noted that the rooms have "become insanely crowded," so he limited the number placed in her new home.

"This is her favorite room to bring guests to and it’s my least favorite because the last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine, " he said with laughing emojis.

The Rock admitted: "But, truth is, when I’m BY MYSELF 😊, these Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana."

"Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came and always be grateful for grind," he added.

In a video, Ata expressed that the room was "beautiful" and referred to the memorabilia as her "treasures."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises his mom with a dream home: See her tearful reaction