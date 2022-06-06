Virgin Atlantic will allow employees to show tattoos: 'We want everyone to be themselves'

Virgin Atlantic will now allow employees to show of their ink while at work after previously being forced to cover them.

The U.K. airline said in a press release on May 31, it updated its policy to be more inclusive of employees who have tattoos and relaxed on its previous restrictions.

“Many people use tattoos to express their unique identities and our customer-facing and uniformed colleagues should not be excluded from doing so if they choose," Estelle Hollingsworth, chief people officer at Virgin Atlantic, said in the release.

"That's why, in line with our focus on inclusion and championing individuality, we're relaxing our tattoo restrictions for all our people. We're proud to be the airline that sees the world differently and allows our people to truly be themselves,” he continued.

On May 31, also International Flight Attendants Day, the airline posted pictures on Twitter of tattooed employees in uniform.

"Today we’re championing the dazzling collection of individuals who are our wonderful cabin crew," the tweet said. "We’ve always encouraged our people to be themselves, so from today, they can now show their tattoos with pride."

Last year, United Airlines loosened its regulations and allowed employees to have visible tattoos, CNN reported .

Employees of all genders were also permitted to wear makeup and nail polish.

