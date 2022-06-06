ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York signs stronger gun-control measure into law. Here's what will change.

By By Joseph Spector
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ADPtQ_0g20ltPh00
”It just keeps happening,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a speech in the Bronx Monday. ”Shots ring out. Flags come down, and nothing changes. Except here in New York. In New York, we are taking strong bold action.” Mary Altaffer/AP Photo

ALBANY, N.Y. — The state raised the age Monday from 18 to 21 for people to be able to buy semi-automatic weapons and bolstered the reporting requirements of social media companies when they are alerted to credible threats of violence.

The bills, approved by the Legislature last week, make up the most sweeping package in the nation in the wake of the shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers on May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and the mass shooting a week earlier that killed 10 at a Buffalo supermarket in a racist attack.

”It just keeps happening,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a stern speech in the Bronx Monday before signing the bills into law and urging Congress to do the same. ”Shots ring out. Flags come down, and nothing changes. Except here in New York. In New York, we are taking strong bold action.”

New York already had some of the strongest gun-control laws in the nation, which were passed in January 2013 in the wake of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut that killed 26 children and staff.

But the new laws will bolster existing ones and close what state leaders viewed as loopholes that included allowing the Buffalo shooter to slip through the state's Red Flag statute that should have detected his racist social media rants and led to the removal of his weapons.

The Buffalo shooting, in particular, was personal to Hochul: It is her hometown.

She and other Democratic leaders who control state government called on other states to act. Some, including Democratic-led California and New Jersey, are considering strong gun laws.

“Thoughts and prayers won’t do it, but strong action will,” Hochul urged, adding in a message to members of Congress, where gun-control has stalled: “Heaven help you if you look at those images and don’t have a change of heart.”

The Red Flag law in New York will be expanded to allow more people, including health-care professionals, to file risk orders that could lead to weapons confiscations from potentially dangerous people. And it requires, rather than allows, law enforcement to seek an order if credible information is provided.

Semi-automatic rifles, which already difficult to obtain in New York, will added to the list to the weapons requiring a permit and will only be available to those over age 21.

Another bill would ban the sale of body armor to people outside law enforcement or other state-designated professions, and it will add microstamping to bullets — which can better trace their origin. Social media companies will be required to improve their policies around how they respond to hateful conduct on their platforms, as well as “maintain easily accessible mechanisms” for the public to report people.

“We will be ready to defend these laws against challenges,” Attorney General Tish James said at the news conference with Hochul and other Democratic leaders.

“The Second Amendment is not absolute.”

James' comments come as New York awaits a U.S. Supreme Court case in the coming weeks that is expected to overturn its concealed carry ban . If the judges overturn the law, state lawmakers have already pledged to come back to the state Capitol to pass a new law that would limit those who have concealed carry permits.

Comments / 285

ReelPatriot
4d ago

18 to join the military and carry and use a fully automatic machine gun , 18 to vote , but 21 to purchase a deer hunting rifle ?

Reply(48)
91
Cman
4d ago

Contrary, I think violence will increase. It does in every country/state that increases gun control. Gun control only affect law abiding citizens, not criminals.

Reply(11)
67
Jack Hook
4d ago

Facts all these corrupt politicians has security guards guarding them and their families. The Supreme Court has already ruled it’s not the cops job to protect you and your family facts look it up. This is not the first time that law enforcement has stood out side of a school building while kids was being killed either facts the very same thing happened in Florida. Look at all the rioting looting burning people being killed and cops not even responding to calls facts. That wasn’t that long ago either. Facts

Reply(1)
38
Related
Syracuse.com

A look at New York’s new gun laws: Here’s what will change

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law a package of 10 bills intended to help reduce gun violence after mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. The actions represent one of the biggest overhauls of New York’s gun laws since the landmark SAFE Act of 2013 enacted some of the strictest laws regulating firearms of any state in the nation.
POLITICS
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York State Assembly and Senate Pass Wage Transparency Bill

On June 3rd, the New York State Assembly and New York State Senate passed a bill that will have major implications for workplace salary transparency. The bill would require employers to disclose compensation or range of compensation to applicants and employees upon issuing an employment opportunity for internal or public viewing or upon employee request. The goal of the bill is to combat systemic pay inequality by making salary ranges for specific positions clear and easily accessible. The bill will head to Governor Kathy Hochul's desk to be either signed or vetoed.
EDUCATION
wamc.org

The Capitol Connection #2223 - New York Governor Kathy Hochul

(Airs 06/09/22 @ 3 p.m. & 06/11/22 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC’s Alan Chartock speaks with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Hi, I'm Alan Chartock. Joining us this week, and we are so proud that we have her, is New York Governor Kathy Hochul. Welcome back to the Capitol Connection. Great that we have a chance to talk to you. Thank you so much for doing it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Approves Extensive Legislative Package to Toughen Gun Laws

A shot of Delaware Avenue, just up the road from the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made law an extensive legislative package aimed at strengthening New York state’s gun laws and closing strategic loopholes exposed in the recent mass shootings across the United States and at home in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
POLITICO

Assembly panel OKs revision to mail-in voting

Voters who forgo casting their ballots in person may need to mail them earlier than usual. The Assembly Judiciary Committee passed a bill today that would revise deadlines for sending, submitting and counting mail-in ballots. Assemblymembers John McKeon (D-Essex), Verlina Reynolds-Jackson (D-Mercer), and Committee Chair Raj Mukherji (D-Hudson) all voted in favor of the bill, while Vice Chair Carol Murphy (D-Burlington) and Assemblymember Robert Auth (R-Bergen) abstained.
FIFA
New York Post

‘Vendetta’: Langworthy-Stefanik showdown getting ugly for NY GOP

A blood feud between two of New York’s most powerful Republicans is turning a contest over what should be a safely GOP upstate congressional district into a national spectacle as the party seeks every possible advantage in the upcoming midterm elections. The standoff between ambitious New York Republican Party...
BUFFALO, NY
qchron.com

Broad package of gun bills for NYS

Following tragedies in Buffalo, NY, and Uvalde, Texas, New York State became the first in the country to respond with new restrictions that reinforce the state’s lead on gun control. “The priority is to keep people alive,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) in summing up the broad package...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
W42ST.nyc

If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe?

New York City is bracing for the possibility that the number of individuals walking the streets with legally permitted handguns will greatly expand should the U.S. Supreme Court rule that the state’s restrictive carry permit laws are unconstitutional. Greg B. Smith, The City This article was originally published on Jun 9 5:41pm EDT by THE […] The post If Supreme Court Allows More Guns on NYC Streets, Will Anywhere Be Safe? appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Your Neighbor’s Fence Legal In New York State?

The summer in New York State is about to begin and most of us will be spending a lot more time outside in the yard or around the house. But not every neighbor is as friendly as you would like them to be. We have all heard that "fences make great neighbors" but that comes with a limit here in New York State.
POLITICS
nystateofpolitics.com

Appellate judge tosses state Assembly maps

The New York State Assembly maps adopted by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul in February are void, according to a state Appellate Court ruling on Friday. The now-tossed Assembly district lines will remain in place for the June 28 primary and the Nov. 8 general...
U.S. POLITICS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Second Amendment#New Laws#Politics State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
96.1 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Damaging, Highly Invasive Insect In New York State

It's 'Invasive Species Awareness Week' here in New York State. Officials with the Department of Conservation want you to be aware of this highly invasive and dangerous bug. The spongy moth, formerly the Gypsy moth has caused significant damage in the state, especially in Clinton, Warren, Saratoga, Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Yates, and Orleans counties.
WILDLIFE
Hot 99.1

A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

DeSantis to pull in public money for his campaign

Hello and welcome to Friday. Making it work— Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to make sure he has every advantage heading into his fall reelection. And that apparently includes taking what some Republicans have called “welfare for politicians.”. Take the money and run — DeSantis on Thursday filed...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
224K+
Followers
13K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy