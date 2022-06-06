ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

'Crowd favorite': Mike Pence to give keynote address at conservative student conference

By Julia Johnson
 4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE — Former Vice President Mike Pence , "a crowd favorite," will deliver a keynote address to hundreds of students during a July conservative conference in Washington, D.C.

Young America's Foundation will announce Pence's highly anticipated speech Monday, it told the Washington Examiner exclusively.

"Young America’s Foundation is thrilled to welcome Vice President Pence back to the National Conservative Student Conference," spokeswoman Kara Zupkus said. "Always a crowd favorite, the VP’s pro-freedom message will be sure to inspire our activists who are on the frontlines of the fight for free speech on some of America’s most hostile campuses."

“Now more than ever, we need to take the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation, and I look forward to speaking directly to students from college campuses across the country,” Pence told the Washington Examiner .

Other speakers at the conference include "former Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, Congressmen Dan Crenshaw, Chip Roy, and Mike Gallagher; Mollie Hemingway, Kirk Cameron, Dr. James Lindsay, Eric Metaxas, and many more yet to be announced."

Pence has spoken at conferences and on college campuses with the foundation before. The vice president made waves when the student government at Stanford University tried to stop him from coming by refusing funding . He was also greeted with protests at many of the engagements.

In a speech at the University of Virginia, he teased a 2024 presidential run, telling the audience , "I'll keep you posted."

Pence came in 10th place in a recent straw poll of possible GOP nominees for 2024 conducted by the Centennial Institute. Coming out on top was Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who even beat out former President Donald Trump by 3 percentage points.

