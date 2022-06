NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — You know that dog in your neighborhood that won't let you sleep? That dog that just won't let you get the peace that you want?. Jennifer Gamble, Metro Council member from District 3, introduced legislation that would give citations to pet owners who allow their dogs to bark for longer than 30 minutes straight. But some city leaders are pushing back against the idea asking who will enforce this rule if they passed it.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO